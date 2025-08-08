HBCU reaches agreement to form band program

Bands are one of the most iconic symbols of HBCU culture — and now, Tougaloo College is joining that tradition. The Mississippi-based HBCU has formed a groundbreaking partnership with Jacktown AllStar Band LLC to create its first-ever band program.

Tougaloo and Jacktown signed a Memorandum of Understanding and lifetime contract on August 5. The agreement marks a major milestone in the college’s 155-year history.

Founded in 1869, Tougaloo College is a private, historically Black liberal arts institution just north of Jackson, Mississippi. Known for its strong legacy in social justice and civil rights, the school has produced generations of leaders in education, law, and public service.

However, unlike many HBCUs, Tougaloo does not sponsor a football program. That’s one reason it has never had a traditional marching band — until now.

HBCU band programs: More than music

“This is more than music,” said Dr. Latoya Haymer, the college’s Transformation Resource Officer. “We are expanding the heartbeat of this institution.”

The new band will play a major role in campus life. It will perform at school events, athletic games, and local parades. It will also compete on regional and national stages, bringing visibility to the campus.

As part of the deal, members of the Jacktown AllStar Band can apply for “JAB Scholarships.” These scholarships create a direct pathway to higher education at the HBCU.

Although Tougaloo doesn’t have a football team, this new program will bring the energy and excitement that marching bands add to the HBCU experience. For students, alumni, and supporters, it’s a long-awaited source of pride.

With this move, Tougaloo joins a growing list of HBCUs using music to build tradition, identity, and school spirit. The sound of progress is coming — and it’s coming with drums, horns, and high steps.