Shedeur Sanders NFL debut: how to watch and what to look for

Shedeur Sanders will make his NFL debut tonight. He’ll take the field for the Cleveland Browns against the Carolina Panthers. With multiple injuries at quarterback, Sanders now has a real shot to prove himself against NFL talent.

What Sanders Is Working With

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Sanders will start after injuries to Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. Joe Flacco will not suit up either, leaving the spotlight squarely on the rookie from Colorado.

This marks a major moment for Sanders, who hasn’t had consistent first-team reps in training camp but has impressed with his poise, arm strength, and football IQ.

What He’s Going Up Against

The Panthers are expected to play some first-string defenders in the opening series. That means Sanders will be tested early, especially by Carolina’s physical front seven.

He’ll also share some snaps with Tyler Huntley, who joined the team just days ago and is still learning the playbook. But tonight is Sanders’ show.

Other Former HBCU Players to Watch

Cleveland’s roster again highlights its strong links to HBCUs. Apart from Shedeur Sanders, three other former HBCU stars may get playing time this evening:

Kisean Johnson (WR) – A standout receiver, formerly of Alabama State, connected with Sanders during camp, providing an electrifying moment of HBCU chemistry.

– A standout receiver, formerly of Alabama State, connected with Sanders during camp, providing an electrifying moment of HBCU chemistry. Keenan Isaac (CB) – A former Alabama State cornerback recently signed to the Browns, Isaac brings size and experience to the secondary.

– A former Alabama State cornerback recently signed to the Browns, Isaac brings size and experience to the secondary. Jason Ivey (OT) – A massive offensive tackle from North Carolina A&T, Ivey is in his first NFL camp and could see snaps in rotation on the line.

I guarantee you the Cleveland Browns preseason game is gonna be the highest viewed preseason football game in the history of the NFL why because Sanders is the quarterback whether you like it or not — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) August 7, 2025

How to Watch Tonight’s Game

Matchup: Browns vs. Panthers

Date and Time: Friday, August 8, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV Broadcast: NFL Network (National), WEWS News 5 (Cleveland), FOX 50 (Charlotte area)

Streaming Options: NFL+ and participating providers’ mobile apps

Final Word

All eyes are on Shedeur Sanders’ NFL debut — and rightfully so. He’s been given the keys to the Browns’ offense, at least for tonight, and will have a real opportunity to stake his claim as a quarterback in the NFL.

Will he rise to the moment?

Stay tuned.