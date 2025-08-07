Michael Vick arrival sparks excitement, city to help out

The arrival of former NFL star Michael Vick as head coach at Norfolk State has brought fresh energy and national attention to the HBCU football program. As excitement builds, university and city officials expect larger game day crowds at Dick Price Stadium. To prepare, Norfolk State, the City of Norfolk, and Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) have teamed up to create smoother parking and transit options for fans.

Free Parking and Transit for Spartan Fans

HRT will offer free parking at both the MacArthur South and North garages for all home games. From there, Norfolk State buses will shuttle fans directly to the stadium, giving supporters an easy alternative to campus parking.

Additionally, The Tide light rail will provide free rides two hours before and after each game. Fans can use the NSU Station or Ballentine/Broad Creek Station—both a short walk from the stadium. Officials urge everyone to stay safe by using marked crosswalks and sidewalks near tracks.

Home Schedule for Michael Vick and the Spartans

With Michael Vick leading the way, Norfolk State will host five home games in 2025 that should attract heavy attention across the HBCU landscape. The Spartans open at home against Towson on Thursday, August 28 at 7 p.m. They’ll return for a heated “Battle of the States” against Virginia State on Saturday, September 6 at 6 p.m.

Family Weekend features a matchup with Sacred Heart on Saturday, September 20 at 4 p.m. Later in the season, Homecoming brings South Carolina State to town on Saturday, October 25 at 2 p.m. The Spartans close the home slate against Morgan State on Saturday, November 15 at 12 p.m., which also includes Senior Day and Military Appreciation celebrations.

With Michael Vick at the helm and support growing by the week, Norfolk State is ready to put on a show. This season could mark a major turning point for HBCU football in Virginia—and the Spartan faithful will be there to witness it.