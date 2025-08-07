HBCU football team has an amazing beach workout

The Edward Waters University football team is embracing a new mindset — one forged in sweat, sand, and shared struggle. In a recently posted video from a beach workout session, the HBCU football team from the SIAC is seen grinding under the Florida sun as new head coach Brian Jenkins leads the charge.

From wind sprints on unstable terrain to synchronized group drills and explosive conditioning moves, the team’s energy is locked in. The beach, for Coach Jenkins, is more than a location — it’s a crucible.

Social Media Reacts: “Jenks Bringing That Feeling Back”

For those who are familiar with the legacy of Jenkins or played under him at Bethune-Cookman, this is more than just a tough workout — it’s déjà vu.

@bigdavis813 commented, “Man, that beach made us a team back at Cookman! Jenks bringing that feeling back with Edub. Salute!”

@realmarcus04 added, “Just how he built BCU into a powerhouse — he’s about to do the same for EWU.”

@jaydon.hodge wrote, “Say Coach Jenks ya head coach without sayin’ it… This right here, the beach work. Good luck this season, Coach!”

The consensus? The culture shift is already being felt — and respected.

Brian Jenkins Is No Stranger to Rebuilds

Jenkins made his name at Bethune-Cookman University, where he turned the Wildcats into a MEAC championship team during his time there from 2010–2014. His teams were known for their discipline, mental toughness, and elite conditioning.

The beach workout — now signature Jenkins — was central to that identity. It’s where he forged not just athletes, but brothers.

Now at Edward Waters, he’s bringing that same formula — with a chip on his shoulder and a new blueprint in hand.

Edward Waters: Building More Than a Program

With increased institutional support and ambitions to rise through the HBCU football ranks, Edward Waters is primed to make a statement. The Tigers have already shown signs of growth in recent seasons, but this era marks the beginning of a true cultural transformation.

What the beach workout symbolizes is clear: unity, trust, and sacrifice. Every rep in the sand builds the foundation for fall Saturdays.

What’s Ahead for the Tigers

As EWU prepares for the 2025 season, expect more than just new schemes — expect a team that fights for every yard and plays with purpose. Under Jenkins’ leadership, Edward Waters is looking to disrupt expectations and demand respect.

The workout may have been unorthodox, but it’s already doing what it’s supposed to: turn heads and build belief.