Black billionaire ready to tackle HBCU student debt-again

In a bold effort to tackle one of the most pressing economic challenges facing Black America, the Student Freedom Initiative (SFI)—founded by billionaire businessman Robert F. Smith, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners—has partnered with Live Nation Urban to launch HBCU AWARE FEST 2026.

This first-of-its-kind cultural and educational movement will debut in Spring 2026 with a weeklong activation in Atlanta, led by Mayor Andre Dickens. The goal: raise $100 million to support students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Minority Serving Institutions, and Tribal Colleges and Universities.

The Weight of Student Debt on Black Futures

Black undergraduate students carry an average of $38,000 in student loan debt, a figure even higher for graduate students. That burden leads to delayed life milestones:

74% of Black graduates delay buying a home

51% postpone family planning

This crisis threatens the upward mobility of Black communities and contributes to the growing racial wealth gap.

According to Robert F. Smith, “This is not just a festival. This is a movement to transform futures.”

Robert F. Smith, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners

What Is HBCU AWARE FEST?

HBCU AWARE FEST 2026 is more than an event—it’s a national call to action powered by music, education, and Black culture. Hosted in the heart of the Atlanta University Center (AUC), home to Spelman College, Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University, and Morehouse School of Medicine, the festival will include:

Live concerts from major artists

Educational workshops

Impact-driven panel discussions

Community organizing and outreach opportunities

Revenue from the festival will fund Student Freedom Loan Agreements, a more equitable alternative to traditional federal Parent PLUS loans, as well as holistic student support services like SFI’s HELPS program.

Keith B. Shoates, President and CEO of Student Freedom Initiative, stated, “HBCUs have always been the cornerstone of Black academic achievement. They produce 80% of Black doctors, 50% of Black engineers, and 40% of Black dentists. Yet their students are disproportionately burdened by the cost of achieving that excellence.”

The Power of Music and Culture for Mobilization

Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, emphasized the platform’s cultural purpose: “Live Nation Urban is committed to Black excellence in music and culture. Today, we are proud to stand with Student Freedom Initiative to build a national movement of allies, artists, activists, and students to support the institutions that are the foundation of our culture.”

Atlanta Takes the Lead

Mayor Andre Dickens added, “Our Administration’s North Star is to make Atlanta the best place in the country to raise a family. We are home to the best HBCUs in the nation at the AUC and consider Clark, Spelman, Morehouse, and Morehouse School of Medicine an integral part of our family. As the host city, we join Student Freedom Initiative and Live Nation Urban in launching this vital discussion, integrating the greater-Atlanta community into the planned events, highlighting our city’s Black excellence at our HBCUs, and providing their scholars the resources essential to grow, learn, thrive, and pitch in to Atlanta’s Group Project.”

Join the HBCU Aware Fest Movement

This is the beginning of something much bigger than a festival. HBCU AWARE FEST 2026 is about mobilizing action, closing the wealth gap, and creating sustainable pathways to economic freedom for future generations.

Sign up and stay informed at: https://www.awarefest.org