HBCU offers a full ride scholarship to ten-year old

Kendall Rae Johnson, a 10-year-old from Atlanta and Georgia’s youngest certified farmer, has received a full scholarship to South Carolina State University (SC State)—one of the nation’s top HBCUs.

This milestone honors both her extraordinary journey in agriculture and the strong support HBCUs continue to offer young Black leaders.

A Life-Changing HBCU Campus Visit

Kendall Rae was touring 1890 land-grant HBCUs with her family when they visited South Carolina State in Orangeburg, SC. While exploring the school’s 300-acre Research & Demonstration Farm, she was invited to meet SC State President Alexander Conyers.

In a surprise moment, he offered her the 1890 Agriculture Innovation Scholarship, worth $83,598. The scholarship covers full tuition, fees, and room & board.

President Conyers said he was inspired by her energy and focus. “We were blown away by Kendall Rae’s focus and maturity. She speaks with passion about crop cycles, soil health, and even longhorn cattle. Her future is bright.”

From Backyard to Full-Fledged Farmer

Kendall Rae started gardening with her great-grandmother at just 3 years old. By 6, she became Georgia’s youngest certified farmer.

Today, she manages about an acre of land and grows a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, including strawberries, tomatoes, apples, and okra. Her story has made headlines across the country and inspired other youth in agriculture.

Leading With Heart and Purpose

Kendall Rae is also the founder of Kendall Rae’s Green Heart, a nonprofit that teaches kids about farming, sustainability, and entrepreneurship. She serves as a USDA National Urban Agriculture Youth Ambassador and uses her platform to raise awareness about food justice.

Her father, Quentin Johnson, said she has inspired their whole family. “She pulled me into this. Now we’re all growing together—literally.”

Tomayto-tomahto, potayto-potahto ??—10-year-old Kendall Rae Johnson can grow it all. ? The nation's youngest certified farmer stopped by TSU's College of Ag, planting inspiration and honoring our A&I roots.



Read more: ? https://t.co/BiN8iGyixI pic.twitter.com/SBFRS94mQY — Tennessee State University (@TSUedu) May 29, 2025

Big Dreams for a Bigger Impact

Kendall Rae has no plans of slowing down. She says she wants to own at least 100 acres of farmland and raise longhorn cattle. She’s especially excited about SC State’s international agriculture programs, including a goat research initiative in The Gambia.

Despite her age, she’s already thinking about college life. During her visit to campus, she told staff, “I’ll be back in 10 years to see all the new buildings.”

SC State is investing more than $250 million into new campus development—timed perfectly for the future freshman.

The HBCU Difference

This full-ride scholarship highlights the powerful role HBCUs play in supporting young Black innovators. Schools like South Carolina State invest early in youth who have the potential to lead industries and inspire change.

President Conyers believes Kendall Rae’s potential HBCU story is just beginning. “Kendall Rae Johnson is exactly the kind of student we want to support. She’s a future leader—here at SC State and beyond.”