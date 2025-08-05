Shedeur Sanders, from Jackson State to his first NFL start

Shedeur Sanders will start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in their first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 8. The move is unexpected—but it marks a pivotal moment in Sanders’ football journey, which began at Jackson State University.

From Jackson State to the NFL

Shedeur Sanders first rose to fame at Jackson State, where he played under his father, Deion Sanders. As a freshman, he threw for 3,231 yards and 30 touchdowns, winning the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in FCS football.

In 2022, Sanders took his game to the next level. He passed for 3,732 yards and 40 touchdowns, completing over 70% of his passes. He was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and won the Deacon Jones Trophy, honoring him as the nation’s top HBCU player.

That historic run set the stage for his eventual transfer to Colorado. But now, his NFL chapter has officially begun.

Shedeur Sanders is starting the Cleveland Browns preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers’ starters after getting limited opportunities with the starters in training camp and officially being 4th on the QB depth chart. MASSIVE opportunity for Shedeur and MUST WATCH TV. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 5, 2025

How Sanders Got the Starting Job

The Browns’ quarterback room is currently dealing with injuries. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are sidelined with hamstring issues. Veteran Joe Flacco is expected to rest for the preseason.

That opened the door for Sanders, a fifth-round draft pick, to get his chance. Though he was listed fourth on the depth chart, Sanders has shined during training camp.

In recent practices, he completed 70% of his passes, with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He has impressed coaches and teammates with his poise, accuracy, and quick decision-making.

What to Watch in the Panthers Game

Sanders will share time with veteran backup Tyler Huntley, but he will take the first snap against the Panthers. This is his opportunity to show the Browns—and the league—that he belongs in the NFL.

Here’s what to watch:

Can he manage the offense and avoid turnovers?

Will he stay accurate under pressure?

Can he build chemistry with top receivers like Cedric Tillman, Jerry Jeudy, and David Njoku?

A strong performance could move Sanders up the depth chart quickly.

A Historic Opportunity

For Shedeur Sanders, this isn’t just a preseason game. It’s a full-circle moment. From dominating at Jackson State to earning NFL reps with the Cleveland Browns, Sanders is walking the path he was built for.

His start on Friday will mark the first time an HBCU quarterback begins an NFL preseason game in recent memory. It’s more than just a football game—it’s a moment for Jackson State, HBCUs, and anyone who believed in the journey.

Final Thoughts

Shedeur Sanders’ rise from Jackson State to starting for the Browns is a testament to his talent and determination. Friday’s game will be a critical test—but if he delivers, it may be just the beginning of a breakout NFL story.