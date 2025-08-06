HBCU homecoming rules change following shooting

HBCU homecomings are cultural cornerstones that attract thousands of alumni, students, and community members each year. But for North Carolina Central University (NCCU), this year’s celebration will look markedly different as the school prioritizes safety in the wake of violence that marred its 2024 festivities.



Last year, two separate shootings occurred during North Carolina Central’s homecoming weekend. One incident left four people injured, including an NCCU student. The suspect, Jerrick Dennard Woods, was hit with several charges including assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm on educational property. An earlier, unrelated shooting on the same night resulted in charges against an NCCU assistant professor, although no one was hurt in that incident.



In response, North Carolina Central has introduced strict traffic and access protocols for its 2025 homecoming, scheduled for October 25. According to university officials, there will be no visitor parking on campus, with limited exceptions for ADA-accessible and RV parking with proper passes. All tailgating areas must be authorized and pre-approved by the Athletics department. The school has also banned motorcycles and external golf carts from campus during the event.

To accommodate attendees, NCCU will offer shuttle buses from downtown Durham and Durham Tech, with designated drop-off points on campus. Music and other outdoor festivities will shut down by 6:30 p.m., with campus closing at 7:00 p.m. and the final bus routes leaving by 8:00 p.m. This represents a significant change as photos have emerged in recent years with thousands of people on the yard well into the night.

HBCU homecomings under microscope

North Carolina Central’s changes reflect a broader trend among HBCUs working to balance tradition with the realities of modern safety concerns. By reimagining its homecoming logistics, NCCU hopes to preserve the spirit of celebration while ensuring a secure environment for all who attend. For the Durham, NC-based HBCU, safety now stands at the forefront of tradition.