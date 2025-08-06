HBCU Football: Alabama State roster analysis

The 2025 HBCU football season is around the corner and the Alabama State Hornets enter the new season with a roster that blends in-state commitment with savvy transfer portal additions. Head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., now entering his third year, has leaned heavily on Alabama roots while also expanding his recruiting blueprint through the HBCU and FBS ranks. The result: a veteran-laden team primed to climb the SWAC standings.

Alabama Roots Still Run Deep

A breakdown of the 2025 Hornet roster shows that Alabama remains central to the program’s identity. Over 30 players on the roster hail from within state lines, including key hubs like Birmingham (8), Mobile (5), Pike Road (3), and Prattville (2). From high school signees to veteran transfers, local talent forms the bedrock of Robinson’s vision.

Beyond Alabama, ASU’s regional reach is evident in key Southern recruiting territories:

Alabama – 35+ players

Florida – 24 players

Georgia – 12 players

Texas – 14 players

Mississippi – 4 players

This Southern-heavy focus reflects Alabama State’s traditional HBCU recruiting footprint.

Veteran Transfers Bolster Both Sides of the Ball

The Hornets also made strong moves in the portal this offseason, adding a number of proven veterans from both Power Five and HBCU programs. At least 30 transfers populate the roster, many of whom bring immediate impact potential.

Transfer Breakdown by Level

FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision): 12 transfers

(Examples: Baylor, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State)

(Examples: Baylor, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State) FCS (Football Championship Subdivision): 9 transfers

(Examples: Kennesaw State, Montana, Prairie View A&M)

(Examples: Kennesaw State, Montana, Prairie View A&M) Division II HBCUs: 6 transfers

(Examples: Fort Valley State, Central State, Lenoir-Rhyne)

(Examples: Fort Valley State, Central State, Lenoir-Rhyne) JUCO/CC: 3 transfers

(Examples: East Central CC, Northwest Miss. CC)

These additions give the Hornets depth, size, and maturity across every unit.

Trends to Watch in 2025

Quarterback Depth & Decisions

ASU lists five quarterbacks, including Andrew Body, a proven dual-threat from Texas Southern. He’ll battle with Zach Sims, Te’Sean Smoot, and incoming freshman James Hayes, with Body’s SWAC experience giving him a potential edge.

Wide Receiver Arsenal

Robinson has surrounded his QBs with length and talent. Former Power Five players Elijah Bean (Baylor), Tyree Saunders (VT/ECU), and Nicholas Williams (Montana) headline a deep, physical group.

HBCU-to-HBCU Pipeline

The Hornets are an example of inter-HBCU mobility thriving under the transfer portal. Players like Kayvon Henderson (Alcorn), Ian Shark (SC State), Manny Thompson (FVSU), and Davier Farrow (PVAMU) show how HBCUs are now sharing and recycling high-level talent.

Strength Up Front

With eight offensive linemen over 310 pounds, Alabama State is clearly prioritizing trench dominance. Graduate transfer Zach Perkins, who’s played at South Florida, Hampton, and Maryland, brings Power Four experience to the unit.

Conclusion

Alabama State’s 2025 roster shows a program that knows its identity—one rooted in Alabama high school football but enhanced by the strategic use of the transfer portal. Eddie Robinson Jr. is building with intent, balancing long-term development with immediate contributors. With veteran weapons at key positions and a strong base of local talent, ASU is poised to be a factor in a loaded SWAC East.