HBCU Football: Alabama State roster analysis

The 2025 HBCU football season is around the corner and the Alabama State Hornets enter the new season with a roster that blends in-state commitment with savvy transfer portal additions. Head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., now entering his third year, has leaned heavily on Alabama roots while also expanding his recruiting blueprint through the HBCU and FBS ranks. The result: a veteran-laden team primed to climb the SWAC standings.
Alabama Roots Still Run Deep
A breakdown of the 2025 Hornet roster shows that Alabama remains central to the program’s identity. Over 30 players on the roster hail from within state lines, including key hubs like Birmingham (8), Mobile (5), Pike Road (3), and Prattville (2). From high school signees to veteran transfers, local talent forms the bedrock of Robinson’s vision.
Beyond Alabama, ASU’s regional reach is evident in key Southern recruiting territories:
- Alabama – 35+ players
- Florida – 24 players
- Georgia – 12 players
- Texas – 14 players
- Mississippi – 4 players
This Southern-heavy focus reflects Alabama State’s traditional HBCU recruiting footprint.
Veteran Transfers Bolster Both Sides of the Ball
The Hornets also made strong moves in the portal this offseason, adding a number of proven veterans from both Power Five and HBCU programs. At least 30 transfers populate the roster, many of whom bring immediate impact potential.
Transfer Breakdown by Level
- FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision): 12 transfers
(Examples: Baylor, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State)
- FCS (Football Championship Subdivision): 9 transfers
(Examples: Kennesaw State, Montana, Prairie View A&M)
- Division II HBCUs: 6 transfers
(Examples: Fort Valley State, Central State, Lenoir-Rhyne)
- JUCO/CC: 3 transfers
(Examples: East Central CC, Northwest Miss. CC)
These additions give the Hornets depth, size, and maturity across every unit.
Trends to Watch in 2025
Quarterback Depth & Decisions
ASU lists five quarterbacks, including Andrew Body, a proven dual-threat from Texas Southern. He’ll battle with Zach Sims, Te’Sean Smoot, and incoming freshman James Hayes, with Body’s SWAC experience giving him a potential edge.
Wide Receiver Arsenal
Robinson has surrounded his QBs with length and talent. Former Power Five players Elijah Bean (Baylor), Tyree Saunders (VT/ECU), and Nicholas Williams (Montana) headline a deep, physical group.
HBCU-to-HBCU Pipeline
The Hornets are an example of inter-HBCU mobility thriving under the transfer portal. Players like Kayvon Henderson (Alcorn), Ian Shark (SC State), Manny Thompson (FVSU), and Davier Farrow (PVAMU) show how HBCUs are now sharing and recycling high-level talent.
Strength Up Front
With eight offensive linemen over 310 pounds, Alabama State is clearly prioritizing trench dominance. Graduate transfer Zach Perkins, who’s played at South Florida, Hampton, and Maryland, brings Power Four experience to the unit.
Conclusion
Alabama State’s 2025 roster shows a program that knows its identity—one rooted in Alabama high school football but enhanced by the strategic use of the transfer portal. Eddie Robinson Jr. is building with intent, balancing long-term development with immediate contributors. With veteran weapons at key positions and a strong base of local talent, ASU is poised to be a factor in a loaded SWAC East.