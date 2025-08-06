HBCU Dad shines at WWE SummerSlam event

The spotlight hit MetLife Stadium. The beat dropped. And with over 70,000 fans watching, WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi, real name Trinity LaShawn Fatu, made her way to the ring at SummerSlam Night 2—escorted not by pyrotechnics or dancers, but by her own father, ripping live guitar riffs to her entrance theme. It was an unforgettable moment. And yes, there’s an HBCU connection at the heart of it all.

Before she stepped into the ring to defend her title against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, Naomi walked proudly to the sound of her father, Shawn McCray, playing her theme song live. The moment was epic, but for McCray—known professionally as Derek Mack—it was more than just a performance. It was the culmination of decades of musical mastery, built from the ground up, stage by stage, tour by tour… and campus by campus.

A WWE Moment Rooted in Musical Legacy

Shawn McCray didn’t just show up for the moment—he helped build it. A lifelong musician and leader of South Florida’s acclaimed Derek Mack Band, McCray is known for his high-energy performances across genres like R&B, classic rock, contemporary jazz, and blues. He’s shared stages with legends like The Commodores, BB King, and Cameo, and served as a music director at Disney World’s Buena Vista Palace Resort.

But long before SummerSlam or stadium tours, McCray’s musical journey began in his grandmother’s Pentecostal church in West Palm Beach, Florida. He picked up guitar at age 6 and later studied music theory at the Chauncey Westbrook Guitar School. His first bands played at birthday parties and school shows—small stages with big dreams.

The HBCU That Helped Shape the Sound

And here’s where the HBCU piece fits in: according to his LinkedIn profile, McCray is a proud graduate of Bethune-Cookman University, one of the most historic HBCUs in the country. While studying business administration at the Daytona Beach campus, he formed his second band, Sporty, which quickly became a sensation on campus and in local clubs. That experience—collaborating, performing, grinding—would shape the rest of his career.

Through the years, McCray has remained rooted in community, often bridging entertainment and education. He even taught high school music while touring, always giving back the same energy that fueled his own journey.

A Family Entrance for the Ages

At SummerSlam, that journey came full circle. As Naomi walked the aisle to defend her WWE Women’s World Championship, it was her father’s guitar that signaled strength, legacy, and love. It wasn’t just showmanship—it was soul. And for fans who recognized the man behind the music, it was a subtle but powerful tribute to HBCU excellence on one of the world’s biggest stages.

In an industry that thrives on spectacle, this entrance stood out for its simplicity and depth: a daughter walking into battle, and a father playing her there—grounded in rhythm, culture, and a legacy built by hand.