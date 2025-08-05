Virginia State University joins new association as DI member

Ettrick,Va. (Aug 5, 2025) – The United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) has officially accepted Virginia State University as a full-time member for women’s soccer, men’s soccer, and baseball, beginning with the 2025–26 academic year.

This membership grants Virginia State University full eligibility to compete in the USCAA postseason tournaments and nominate student-athletes for national awards. The three Trojan athletic programs will participate at the Division I level within the association, while maintaining their NCAA Division 2 status.

VSU baseball has competed in the New South Atlantic Conference (NSAC) since the 2021 season. With official membership, VSU is now eligible to compete in the USCAA Small College World Series.

Virginia State’s women’s and men’s soccer programs—entering their third and second seasons respectively—will also benefit from the affiliation. Both teams will compete as independents but will share USCAA membership with CIAA peer institution Shaw University, a USCAA member since the 2017 athletic season.

“Joining the USCAA opens up new opportunities for Virginia State University to recruit talented student-athletes and provide them with a championship-caliber experience,” said Tiffani-Dawn B. Sykes , Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “It ensures that our student-athletes have access to national recognition, meaningful postseason experiences, and a competitive platform. This affiliation not only enhances the visibility of our baseball and soccer programs, but also marks an exciting new chapter in VSU Athletics as we continue to grow our brand and expand our footprint in college athletics.

About the USCAA

The United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) exists to provide quality athletic competition on a national scale for small colleges that align with the rules and standards set by the association and its bylaws. The USCAA fosters the holistic development of student-athletes—mind, body, and spirit—through competitive opportunities rooted in integrity, leadership, scholarship, and life values.

By promoting educational priorities alongside athletics, the USCAA ensures that student-athletes grow both academically and athletically.