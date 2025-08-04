Law & Order actress pledges million dollar donation to HBCU

Law & Order Actress S. Epatha Merkerson was at an HBCU to give a commencement address on Sunday. She not only gave the speech at Talladega College — she also announced she was making a big donation.



Merkerson, who is also a humanitarian and philanthropist, is making a $1 million donation to the Alabama-based HBCU.

“This transformative gift from S. Epatha Merkerson sets a powerful example of philanthropy and will have a profound impact on Talladega College,” Rica Lewis-Payton, chair of Talladega’s Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “It ensures that this institution remains a beacon of light in the community that fosters the development of future leaders for generations to come. We are privileged to have generous friends and donors, such as Ms. Merkerson, who believe in the mission of our historic institution and who are willing to invest in its future.”





Merkerson is best known for her iconic role as Lieutenant Anita Van Buren on Law & Order, which she portrayed for 17 seasons. With a career spanning theater, film, and television, Merkerson has earned critical acclaim, including an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award for her powerful performance in Lackawanna Blues. Beyond her acting, Merkerson is a passionate advocate for health equity and disease awareness.

She has worked tirelessly to raise awareness about Type 2 diabetes, a condition she manages personally, partnering with organizations to educate underserved communities. Her humanitarian efforts extend to supporting arts education and advancing representation for Black women in media. Through both her roles and advocacy, S. Epatha Merkerson exemplifies a commitment to storytelling that reflects social justice and personal empowerment, making her a respected figure on and off the screen.



She was conferred an honorary doctorate of Humane Letters by the HBCU.