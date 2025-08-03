Two Florida A&M grads killed in fiery vehicle crash

Two recent graduates of Florida A&M University tragically lost their lives in a car accident while attending the Texas Greek Picnic in Houston, Texas. Both men, members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. (Alpha Xi Chapter), were widely known for their leadership and popularity during their time at FAMU.

The crash occurred when a suspect fleeing from police in a black Ford F-150 slammed into their white Lexus sedan. The Lexus, which had the right-of-way at a four-way stop, was struck violently, resulting in a fiery collision that killed both passengers. KHOU-11 reported that the fleeing driver had already hit several vehicles before causing the fatal crash. The Houston Police Department is pursuing murder charges against him.

Sergeant Thomas Fendia of the Houston Police Department’s Vehicle Crimes Division said officers apprehended the driver, a Hispanic male, at the scene. Police also found a female passenger in the truck with injuries, though she does not face charges. Fendia noted that officers detected a strong odor of alcohol when they arrested the suspect and believe he was intoxicated during the incident.

Florida A&M community sends support through social media

The FAMU community has expressed deep sorrow following the devastating news. Social media is filled with heartfelt tributes and condolences, honoring the two young men for their ambition, energy, and campus contributions. One graduated in 2024 and the other in 2025; both had promising futures ahead before their lives were cut short by this senseless tragedy.

Friends, fraternity brothers, and fellow Rattlers continue to mourn the loss, feeling a profound void in the wake of this heartbreaking event.