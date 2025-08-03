North Carolina A&T receives top school honor

North Carolina A&T State University has again earned national praise for affordability. For the third consecutive year, it ranks as the least expensive doctoral research university in the U.S. with an R1 or R2 Carnegie classification. The honor comes from Money magazine’s “Best Colleges in America 2025.”

Best Value Among Research Institutions

Money based its rankings on net price, student debt, and return on investment. NCAT’s estimated full cost for 2025–26 is $21,460. That’s the lowest among peer doctoral research institutions and ranks No. 7 overall out of 730 colleges nationwide. With average financial aid applied, the price drops to just $10,900.

Prioritizing Affordability and Access

A&T has worked to keep costs low for all students. This includes in- and out-of-state tuition, housing, and student fees. The university also offers generous financial aid to help families afford college.

“Of all the recognition North Carolina A&T earns each year, this is among the most valuable,” said Chancellor James R. Martin II. “It shows our students and their families made the right choice. And it proves that A&T offers strong value while keeping student needs in mind.”

Graduates See Strong Career Returns

NCAT alumni are seeing strong returns after graduation. A 2024 Forbes study found that A&T graduates earn a median salary of $112,000 ten years after earning their bachelor’s degrees.

A&T is also among the region’s most selective universities. In the Piedmont Triad, only Wake Forest University ranks higher in admissions rigor, according to Business Journals.

Serving First-Generation and Low-Income Students

Affordability matters deeply at A&T. Many students are the first in their families to attend college. Over 50% receive Pell Grants—the largest source of federal need-based aid. For families with limited resources, this ranking highlights critical access to opportunity.

Other UNC Schools Rank High in Affordability

Other University of North Carolina System schools earned similar honors. Fayetteville State University topped the national affordability list. Elizabeth City State University also made the top 20. UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC School of the Arts placed in the top 50. These rankings reflect efforts by the UNC System and the State of North Carolina to keep higher education within reach.

The Bottom Line: North Carolina A&T offers top-tier education at a price students and families can afford. It continues to lead in value, access, and outcomes.