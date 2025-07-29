HBCU Conference ready to roll out personalized snacks

In a bold and creative move reflecting the rapidly evolving landscape of college athletics, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced a strategic partnership with Victory Snacks, a rising force in private-label snack and beverage branding. This collaboration aims to amplify the visibility of HBCU athletics while creating new pathways for revenue through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) programs.

Through the agreement, all 12 SWAC member institutions—each a proud Historically Black College or University (HBCU)—will be featured in a line of branded snack and beverage products. These items will showcase each school’s unique identity, offering fans a fresh and flavorful way to show school pride. Importantly, proceeds from every sale will directly support the individual school’s NIL initiatives, putting money into the ecosystem that supports HBCU student-athletes.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with Victory Snacks to further enhance our member institutions’ ability to generate funding for their respective NIL programs,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “This partnership stood out as an extremely innovative and strategic initiative in this new era of intercollegiate athletics.”

What Fans Can Expect

While each school’s final product lineup will be customized based on institutional preference, fans may see offerings like seasoned nuts, ham jerky, popcorn, corn puffs, flavored gummies, and a range of drinks including sparkling waters, sports drinks, and non-alcoholic beverages.

These items will be available in local retail outlets, campus stores, athletic venues, quick-serve restaurants, and online channels. Victory Snacks’ collegiate-facing division, Victory Campus, will provide tailored packaging and marketing support to ensure every product feels authentic to its HBCU brand.

It’s a win-win: fans get a tangible, everyday way to support their school, while athletes and institutions benefit directly through a shared-revenue model.

A Smarter Play in the NIL Game

For HBCUs, the NIL era presents both opportunities and unique challenges. Competing with larger, wealthier institutions for athlete attention and retention is no easy task. But this partnership demonstrates how creativity and culture can work in tandem to produce meaningful results—without needing to replicate the financial scale of Power Five programs.

Rather than relying on big-name endorsement deals or national NIL collectives, SWAC schools are leveraging what they do best: community, loyalty, and deep-rooted pride. This collaboration taps into the strength of HBCU culture and channels it through something as universal and accessible as snacks.

Moving Forward with Confidence

While there’s still work to be done to grow and refine NIL infrastructure across the HBCU landscape, partnerships like this mark a significant step in the right direction. By aligning with brands that understand and uplift their mission, SWAC schools are showing how innovation can drive impact.

The future of HBCU athletics isn’t just about keeping up—it’s about setting a new standard for how schools can creatively empower their student-athletes, build economic sustainability, and expand their cultural footprint.

To learn more about Victory Snacks and its collegiate branding initiatives, visit Victory Snacks’ official website. Stay tuned for updates on when and where to find your school’s products—online and in stores near you.