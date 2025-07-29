John Madden’s Legacy Lives On Through HBCU Initiative

The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) has announced a powerful new partnership with the John Madden Foundation. Together, they are launching the John Madden HBCU Caravan—a new initiative that expands access and opportunity for HBCU students. The partnership also makes the Madden Foundation an Official Partner of the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, a postseason all-star game celebrating top HBCU football talent.

“John Madden was a true champion of the game and an advocate for Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP and BCFHOF Co-Founder. “We’re truly grateful for this support.”

What Is the John Madden HBCU Caravan?

The collaboration’s highlight is the launch of the John Madden HBCU Caravan. This initiative will provide charter bus transportation for 800 students from 16 HBCUs to attend the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair in New Orleans.

The career fair, held during Black History Month, is the largest of its kind for HBCUs. It connects over 1,500 students from 58 HBCUs with more than 100 employers across the country.

“My father believed deeply in the mission of HBCUs,” said Mike Madden, son of John Madden. “He coached Hall of Famers like Art Shell and Willie Brown. He would be proud to support this effort.”

About the HBCU Legacy Bowl

The 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl will be held on February 21 in New Orleans. The nationally televised game will showcase the top 100 NFL draft-eligible players from HBCUs. It will also feature a week-long celebration of Black excellence in football, education, and culture.

The Legacy Bowl is powered by major partners, including Allstate, Adidas, the New Orleans Saints, Patrick Mahomes’ 15, and the Mahomies Foundation.

Founded in 2009 by James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams, the Black College Football Hall of Fame honors the greatest players, coaches, and contributors in HBCU football history. Located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, the BCFHOF has inducted 124 legends, including Mel Blount, Willie Lanier, and Art Shell.

The organization has awarded over $450,000 in scholarships and direct HBCU support. Other programs include the HBCU Combine, the Ozzie Newsome GM & Quarterback Summit, and the BCFHOF Classic.

The Legacy Lives On

The John Madden Foundation was created to continue the values of one of football’s most legendary coaches and broadcasters. Its mission is to identify promising young people and give them access to life-changing opportunities—starting with HBCU students.