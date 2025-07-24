HBCU soccer player gets shot at World Cup Qualifier

Prairie View A&M junior Emely Reyes has earned a call-up to the El Salvador women’s national team for the 2025 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers. This marks a major step in her athletic journey and helps to shine a spotlight on HBCU women’s soccer.

Reyes is a Houston native and a civil engineering major. She plays as a defender for the PVAMU women’s soccer team, where she has consistently shown strength, discipline, and tactical awareness.

In 2022, she represented El Salvador at the U-20 level. That experience helped lay the foundation for this senior team opportunity. Now, Reyes will compete on the international stage as her country begins its World Cup qualifying campaign.

The CONCACAF qualifiers are highly competitive. Teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean will battle for a chance to earn a spot in the 2025 FIFA Women’s World Cup. El Salvador will start group play with high stakes and rising expectations.

Emely Reyes Photo: PVAMU Athletics

During the 2024 season at PVAMU, Reyes appeared in five matches and started in four. She recorded three shots, including one on goal, while anchoring the Panthers’ back line. The Panthers finished 1-11-4 last season, good for 8th place in the 9 team HBCU conference.

Her promotion to the senior national team not only highlights her personal growth, but also reflects positively on the Prairie View soccer program. Reyes brings valuable international experience and a high level of professionalism to the squad.

She remains an active and important player for the Panthers as they look ahead to the 2025 season. With her leadership and competitive edge, PVAMU will benefit both on and off the pitch.

The university celebrates her accomplishment and looks forward to what she will achieve next—both at home and on the world stage.