HBCU Programs Ranked at Bottom of CAA Preseason Poll

RICHMOND, Va. — The Coastal Athletic Association’s (CAA) 2025 preseason football poll is out, and the message to HBCU programs Hampton and North Carolina A&T is clear: respect must be earned.

In a vote by league head coaches, Hampton was picked 11th out of 14 teams. At the same time, North Carolina A&T was projected dead last. A stunning position for two storied programs that once dominated HBCU football during their time in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

From HBCU Powerhouses to CAA Underdogs

Both Hampton and North Carolina A&T took bold leaps in recent years in hopes of elevating their athletic profiles. Hampton left the MEAC in 2018 for the Big South, a move that sparked controversy among HBCU traditionalists but was billed as an opportunity to compete on a larger stage. A&T followed suit in 2021, departing the MEAC after years of dominance, including multiple Celebration Bowl appearances.

The two schools were reunited as conference mates in the CAA starting in 2023. But the transition has been anything but smooth.

Hampton is still searching for its first winning season since joining the league. The Pirates showed flashes of competitiveness but lacked consistency. Finishing toward the bottom of the standings each year. They enter 2025 with just 50 points in the preseason poll — ahead of only UAlbany, Bryant, and A&T.

The Aggies, once a juggernaut in HBCU football with four straight MEAC titles from 2017 to 2020, have found life in the CAA far more punishing. After back-to-back seasons without a CAA win, A&T earned just 23 points in this year’s poll. It’s a stark contrast from their days as Celebration Bowl favorites.

CAA’s Rising Powers Leave No Room for Error

Coming off a program-best 11-3 campaign and its first playoff berth since 1985. The University of Rhode Island topped the poll with eight first-place votes. Monmouth and Villanova — both playoff contenders — rounded out the top three, while traditional powers like Stony Brook, UNH, and Towson made up the league’s middle tier.

The preseason All-CAA team also reflects the uphill climb HBCU programs face. Only two HBCU players earned honors: North Carolina A&T’s senior offensive lineman Korion Sharpe and Hampton’s special teams ace Jonathan Ward. Defensive back Will Hicks (Hampton) and kick returner Aaron Harris (A&T) were among the honorable mentions.

Can the HBCUs Flip the Script?

For Hampton and A&T, 2025 represents a critical juncture. After several seasons of adjustment and attrition. The path forward is about restoring pride, building competitive depth, and proving they belong in one of FCS football’s toughest conferences.