HBCU coordinator will also coach UFL team in rare role

Shannon Harris has officially been named the head coach of the DC Defenders, the team announced Wednesday. Harris led the Defenders to the 2025 UFL Championship while serving as interim head coach and will now return to lead the franchise in 2026. The news comes just one week after he was introduced as the new offensive coordinator at Tennessee State University, a Nashville, TN HBCU.

A Surprise Move After Tennessee State Hiring

After accepting the Tennessee State offensive coordinator position last week, many assumed Harris was leaving the UFL. But today’s announcement confirmed that he will stay with the DC Defenders, managing dual coaching responsibilities across the college and pro levels.

“Shannon Harris isn’t just a remarkable UFL story—he’s one of the most inspiring figures in all of sports this year,” said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. “He kept his team united and motivated, guiding them to the 2025 UFL Championship and finishing as the league’s top team. We’re excited to see Shannon back on the sidelines in 2026 as DC begins its title defense.”

Officially Official.



Shannon Harris has been named Head Coach for the DC Defenders! pic.twitter.com/pk9AohTzE9 — D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) July 23, 2025

From Interim to Champion

Harris was promoted to interim head coach of the Defenders on March 23, 2025, after former head coach and HBCU legend Reggie Barlow left to take over the Tennessee State program. With just days to prepare, Harris took charge and quickly proved himself as a leader.

The Defenders went 6-4 in the regular season, improved from their 4-6 record in 2024. In the playoffs, DC defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks 36-18 in the XFL Conference Championship, then dominated the Michigan Panthers 58-34 in the UFL Championship Game.

“Taking over at the start of the season is challenging, but Shannon created continuity with the team culture while putting his own mark on the Defenders,” said UFL EVP of Football Operations Daryl Johnston. “His promotion to head coach is well deserved.”

Championship Season Highlights

Harris led the Defenders to a fast start with a Week One victory over the defending champion Birmingham Stallions. The 18-11 win featured a franchise-high eight sacks. DC went 4-1 through the first five games, including wins over Memphis, St. Louis, and Arlington.

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu thrived under Harris. Through 10 games, Ta’amu led the UFL in passing touchdowns (17) and ranked second in passing yards (2,294) and total yards (2,333). He was named MVP of the UFL Championship Game after throwing for 390 yards and five total touchdowns.

DC’s defense also excelled:

First in tackles for loss (59)

Tied for first in takeaways (17)

Top 3 in forced fumbles (9), sacks (22), and interceptions (7)

To me the most shocking part of Shannon Harris returning as DC head coach – it appears he’ll serve as Tennessee State’s OC this fall as well.



I had my doubts about him burning the candle at both ends- but if there’s anything we learned in 2025- don’t bet against this man ??? pic.twitter.com/DaXakRFMwZ — Matty Fresh (@MattyFreshTV) July 23, 2025

Harris’ Statement and What Comes Next

“I am beyond excited for this opportunity to lead the DC Defenders, especially our players, coaches and support staff,” said Harris. “The DC community has the best fans in all sports, and I look forward to returning to the field next spring when we begin our quest for a second straight title.”

As of now, Harris has not commented publicly on how he plans to balance his duties as both the DC Defenders head coach and Tennessee State offensive coordinator.

What’s clear is that Harris has become one of the most compelling coaching figures in football—at both the professional and HBCU level.