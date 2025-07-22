MEAC Preseason Poll Shows Razor-Thin Race for 2025 Title

NORFOLK, Va. — The heat of summer is still rising, and fall football is just around the corner. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) stoked the flames of anticipation by unveiling its 2025 preseason football honors live on ESPN+ during the annual MEAC Football Media Day. If there’s one thing sure, HBCU football is ready to reclaim the spotlight.

Defending champions South Carolina State were picked to repeat. The Bulldogs earned 63 points and five first-place votes in the coaches and SIDs poll. But don’t expect them to cruise. North Carolina Central — coming off a strong campaign of its own — was right on their heels with 61 points and four first-place nods.

Morgan State, Norfolk State, Howard, and Delaware State rounded out the predicted order of finish. With each school earning at least one first-place vote, it’s a testament to how wide open this year’s MEAC title race could be.

However, when it comes to individual honors, Morgan State stole the show.

Collins Jr. and Hunter Lead the Charge

Morgan State sophomore running back Jason Collins Jr. was named the 2025 MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. The Washington, D.C., native torched defenses in 2024 with 634 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, and showed he wasn’t just a one-dimensional back, adding 17 catches for 143 receiving yards.

His signature moment? A 152-yard performance against Delaware State, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown run that left defenders in the dust. He finished fifth in the MEAC in rushing and was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, given to the FCS’s top freshman. Now, he’s set to build on that start in 2025.

On the other side, Morgan’s veteran linebacker Erick Hunter earned Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honors. After missing most of 2024, he returned with authority in the final two games, including a disruptive outing against Howard. Already ninth on Morgan’s all-time tackles list (196), Hunter’s résumé speaks volumes. He was the 2023 BOXTOROW Impact Player of the Year, an FCS All-American, and a Buck Buchanan Award finalist. His leadership could be the x-factor in a Morgan State title run.

First-Team Firepower Across the Board

North Carolina Central led all programs with eight student-athletes named to the All-MEAC First Team. The Eagles are evenly balanced across offense and defense. That includes quarterback Walker Harris, tight end Luke Bracey, and offensive lineman Noah McKinney, each expected to anchor a high-octane Eagles offense.

Morgan State wasn’t far behind with six first-teamers. Defensive lineman Dashawn Fields, a sophomore looking to make a major leap, and return specialist Malique Leatherbury, who also earned second-team wide receiver honors.

Other standouts include Norfolk State wideout Kam’Ryn Thomas, Howard’s defensive lineman duo of Noah Miles and Ishaun Abdul-Ali, and Delaware State’s relentless pass rusher Marquise Brunson.

Countdown to Kickoff: The MEAC/SWAC Showdown

Circle your calendars: the MEAC season officially begins on Saturday, August 23, when North Carolina Central faces Southern University in the 2025 MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC — prime time for a prime HBCU football showcase.

With talent stacked across every roster, a wide-open race for the title, and young stars ready to ascend, the MEAC’s 2025 season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive and compelling in HBCU football.

2025 MEAC Predicted Order of Finish

South Carolina State (5) – 63 pts North Carolina Central (4) – 61 pts Morgan State – 39 pts Norfolk State (1) – 36 pts Howard (1) – 33 pts Delaware State (1) – 20 pts