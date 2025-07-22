Grammy-Nominated HBCU Grad to Star in Netflix Series

In the ever-evolving world of the music industry, few stories hit quite like that of Bernard “HARV” Harvey. A Kansas City-born musician whose HBCU roots laid the foundation for a genre-bending career now reaching its next chapter. Best known for crafting the bass-driven sound behind Justin Bieber’s chart-topping “Peaches”, HARV has worked with an eclectic roster that reads like a festival headliner lineup. Artists like Sevyn Streeter, Omah Lay, Skrillex, Normani, Gucci Mane, and Ryan Tedder. Now, he’s about to add another title to his resume — star of the Netflix series Hitmakers.

Set to debut on July 24, Hitmakers is the streaming giant’s latest docu-reality series. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at the high-pressure world of songwriting. HARV will appear alongside a powerhouse lineup of industry names, each tasked with creating chart-ready hits for artists like John Legend, Shaboozey, and Lisa of Blackpink.

HBCU Roots and Musical Rise

HARV’s journey didn’t start in a sleek Los Angeles studio or in the VIP section at Coachella. It began in the band room of J.C. Harmon High School and on the campus of Alabama State University. The HBCU that gave him a band scholarship and a stage.

Born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas, HARV began playing music at age nine and was already on the bass guitar by twelve. At J.C. Harmon High School, he honed his craft in the marching band, jazz band, and local performances. That passion earned him a scholarship to Alabama State University in 2003, where he studied Music Technology and further refined his musicality. HARV added piano, guitar, drums, trombone, and tuba to his repertoire.

While at ASU, HARV pledged Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., joining a legacy of excellence and brotherhood within the Divine Nine. He also played in church and local bands, which helped sharpen his musical instincts and led to a growing interest in production.

He eventually moved to Atlanta, working tirelessly to break into the industry. In 2007, he connected with Grammy-winning producer Shondrae “Bangladesh” Crawford, lending his bass skills to major releases like Gucci Mane’s “Lemonade” and Eminem’s “A Kiss.” By 2010, he was touring with Justin Bieber, thanks to a gig as the pop star’s bassist.

From the Stage to the Studio

Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, took notice of HARV’s production talent and signed him to a publishing deal with Sheba Publishing and Universal Music Publishing Group in 2011. In 2021, HARV signed another deal with S10 Publishing and Avex USA in collaboration with Ryan Tedder’s Artist Driven Records.

His biggest moment came when he produced Justin Bieber’s “Peaches.” A smooth, genre-blending anthem that debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200 albums charts.

Netflix’s Hitmakers Shines a Light

HARV will join fellow elite songwriters on Hitmakers. A new Netflix series produced by Adam DiVello (The Hills, Selling Sunset) and Harvey Mason Media. The show captures the creative chaos of real songwriting camps where top writers compete to land placements with superstar artists.

Other featured songwriters include Jenna Andrews (BTS’ Butter), Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next), Trey Campbell (John Legend’s U Move, I Move), and Nova Wav (Beyoncé’s Cuff It), among others.

It’s another full-circle moment for HARV — from HBCU bandstands to Billboard charts, and now, to Netflix.