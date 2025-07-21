PGA Bringing HBCU Golf to South Florida

In a major move for diversity in golf, Florida Memorial University (FMU) is bringing HBCU pride to the fairway. Located in Miami Gardens, FMU—South Florida’s only Historically Black College or University— will launch its first-ever collegiate Golf Club, thanks to an Equipment Grant from the PGA TOUR’s Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. The program is scheduled to officially tee off in Spring 2026, with plans to join intercollegiate competition by 2027.

But this isn’t just about launching a golf team. It’s about leveling the playing field, with some help from the PGA.

“This grant is more than just golf clubs and gear. It’s a doorway to access, exposure, and equity,” said FMU Interim President William C. McCormick, Jr., an avid golfer and the first FMU alum to lead the university. “Golf is a game of discipline, integrity, strategy, and connection. Our students deserve every opportunity to discover and benefit from that experience.”

A Grant with Game-Changing Impact

The grant will provide student-athletes with everything they need to get started—from clubs and training equipment to access to local courses and mentorship opportunities. FMU hopes to build not just a team, but a movement that introduces students of color to a sport often perceived as exclusive and inaccessible.

“We’re thrilled to support FMU and its mission to provide students exposure to the game,” said Todd Fleming, Executive Director of the Cognizant Classic. “The opportunity to enrich the lives of young people through the game we love is a privilege.”

The support from the Cognizant Classic—South Florida’s marquee PGA TOUR event—marks a significant push toward expanding golf’s reach in Black communities. It aligns with FMU’s broader strategy of diversifying its athletic offerings and preparing students for success on and off the course.

Beyond the Greens: Golf as a Gateway

For FMU, golf isn’t just a sport—it’s a tool for professional development and personal growth. The university aims to use the program to promote:

Networking and leadership skills are critical for post-graduate success

are critical for post-graduate success Mental and physical wellness through focused, low-impact play

through focused, low-impact play Increased representation in golf, from players to industry leaders

“Historically, golf has been out of reach for many in our community,” McCormick said. “This changes that. It’s about planting a seed that can grow into an opportunity for generations to come.”

Eyes on the Sun Conference

While the FMU Golf Club will start as a student organization in 2026, the long-term vision is competitive. By 2027, FMU intends to field a team in the Sun Conference, competing with other NAIA schools. It’s part of a larger blueprint for elevating HBCU athletics strategically, inclusively, and boldly.

“Florida Memorial University continues to rise,” said McCormick. “This new golf program is another example of how we’re writing our future—boldly, purposefully, and inclusively.”

HBCU visibility in golf is gaining momentum—and FMU is taking the lead in South Florida, one swing at a time.