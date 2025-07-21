Rebuilding HBCU Adds SEC Football Games to Schedule

Tennessee State University is loading its schedule with heavyweight matchups—not by accident. TSU Athletic Director Mikki Allen confirmed this week that the HBCU will take on three Southeastern Conference (SEC) powerhouses. Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and a trip to Middle Tennessee State over the next four years.

These are not just football games; they’re potential turning points in a new era for the HBCU program.

In March, Tennessee State parted ways with NFL legend Eddie George and handed the reins to another former pro, Reggie Barlow. Barlow arrives with Super Bowl credibility and HBCU coaching roots at Alabama State. TSU sits near the bottom of the projected 2025 OVC/Big South standings. These SEC matchups could expose or elevate the program under Barlow’s leadership.

And that’s the point.

“You’re talking about SEC games. You’re talking about great tradition programs like Georgia, like Tennessee, and, of course, like Vanderbilt,” Barlow said. “It’s a huge task and a huge challenge. But I just look forward to being in that atmosphere and that environment.”

A New Era, A New Test

Barlow replaces George, who brought star power but struggled to gain consistent traction on the field. Now, the Tigers hope that Barlow’s coaching acumen and connections—he coached at Alabama State from 2007 to 2014 and was part of a UFL championship with the Birmingham Stallions—can translate into wins and visibility for TSU.

These games will help with both.

2026 TSU will travel to Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs, the back-to-back national champions. Then, in 2027, the Tigers are tentatively scheduled to play the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. However, Allen is lobbying to make that a historic showdown in Nashville’s soon-to-be-opened Nissan Stadium.

“It’s going to be a special game,” Allen said. “We’re here by the state capital and would love to play that game in the inaugural year at the new Nissan Stadium.”

That’s a meaningful matchup for Allen personally. He played on Tennessee’s 1998 national championship team and has been working behind the scenes to make it happen.

TSU will follow those up with Middle Tennessee State in 2028 and Vanderbilt in 2029, continuing a strategy of early-season, high-profile matchups that offer exposure and guaranteed paydays.

“That’s strong, that’s really strong,” Allen added. “We’ve got some Super Bowl champs [on staff]… so that gave us a lot of connections with some of these bigger programs to work these games out.”

Measuring Stick for a Rebuild

For a Tennessee State University program that hasn’t played an FBS opponent since a 56–3 loss to Notre Dame in 2023, the leap back into this competition tier is bold and strategic.

While wins in these contests might be long shots, the experiences, recruiting implications, and national exposure can be transformative for an HBCU program like TSU. These are measuring stick moments, especially for Barlow as he begins rebuilding trust, culture, and competitiveness in Nashville.

He’s not shying away from the pressure.

“Just being able to go and play in those stadiums and get that experience for our young men here and our coaches is going to be exciting,” Barlow said.

Tennessee State may be near the bottom of the OVC/Big South preseason rankings, but they aim for the top of the conversation. These SEC showdowns won’t just test their talent. They’ll define the early chapters of Reggie Barlow’s regime and reaffirm TSU’s ambition to become a rising force among HBCUs and beyond.