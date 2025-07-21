Kappa Kappa Psi Welcomes ‘Drumline’ Star as Honorary Member

Drumline actor Jason Weaver just hit a high note—literally and symbolically. The star, known for playing Ernest in the iconic HBCU marching band film, has officially been inducted as an honorary member of Kappa Kappa Psi, the National Honorary Band Fraternity.

Weaver’s big moment came during the organization’s National Convention in Lexington, Kentucky, and he couldn’t be more proud. On Instagram, he called it a “perfect full-circle moment,” adding that it’s been 25 years in the making since he first wore those letters on-screen.

“I just want to publicly express that it is TRULY an honor to be a member who will proudly represent this prestigious fraternity,” he wrote.

In Drumline, Weaver’s character, Ernest, was a loyal bandmate and brother who joined Kappa Kappa Psi at the film’s end. That moment—etched into the memories of HBCU fans—has now become real life.

A Milestone for Weaver—and for HBCU Band Culture

Founded in 1919, Kappa Kappa Psi promotes leadership, service, and musicianship among college band members. The fraternity holds deep meaning in the HBCU community, where marching bands are more than halftime entertainment—they’re tradition, pride, and family.

Weaver thanked Dr. Donald Lee of South Carolina State University for helping make the honor a reality and gave his new fraternity brothers a heartfelt shout-out. “I’m so thankful, appreciative and HONORED to call you all my brothers,” he wrote. “I’ll definitely see all of you at other national conventions in the near future!”

More than just a celebrity moment, Weaver’s induction reflects the powerful impact Drumline had on elevating the culture of HBCU bands in the mainstream. His portrayal of Ernest wasn’t just a role but a celebration of loyalty, rhythm, and Black excellence.

Even more special? The honor came on Weaver’s birthday, making the moment that much more meaningful. “I’m bringing in my birthday this year on a very high note,” he shared. “This moment has been 25 years in the making… but it was well worth the wait.”

From the screen to real life, Jason Weaver’s journey is a salute to brotherhood, legacy, and the heartbeat of HBCU culture.