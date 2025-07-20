Phi Beta Sigma welcomes celebrities as honorary members

During its 2025 International Conclave in Tampa, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. honored eight distinguished leaders with honorary membership, including rapper Special Ed, Gospel artist Fred Hammond, and actor Leon Robinson. Each inductee was recognized for their impactful contributions to their fields and their commitment to community uplift.

Dr. Howard Fuller – Civil rights activist and education reform advocate

Edward K. Archer – Hip-hop artist best known as Special Ed

Leon Robinson – Acclaimed actor (The Five Heartbeats, Cool Runnings)

Dr. George Koonce – Former NFL player and university executive

Fred Hammond – Grammy-winning gospel music icon

Dr. John K. Pierre – Chancellor of Southern University

Dave Huie – Fashion entrepreneur and cultural marketing visionary

Dr. DeForest Soaries – Former Secretary of State for New Jersey

According to Phi Beta Sigma’s official announcement, these distinguished men were extended membership not simply for their stature, but because their lives and legacies reflect the very ideals the fraternity holds sacred—Brotherhood, Scholarship, and Service. Through their impactful works and unwavering commitment to uplifting communities, they exemplify what it means to be a Sigma Man.

Founded in 1914 at Howard University, Phi Beta Sigma champions the motto “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity.” The fraternity’s honorary membership tradition continues to highlight individuals whose achievements and leadership inspire excellence in education, music, public service, and the arts.

This year’s class showcases the fraternity’s ongoing mission to celebrate those who serve, lead, and uplift others with integrity and purpose.