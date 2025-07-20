HBCU continues to find talent as Power Four keeps taking

HBCU football programs like UAPB are no strangers to adversity—but in today’s landscape, head coach Alonzo Hampton knows he’s fighting more than just opposing SWAC teams. During SWAC Media Day, Hampton spoke candidly with HBCU Gameday’s Steven J. Gaither about the challenges his UAPB program faces, especially when Power Four schools can poach his top talent.

“We play a Power Four school like Texas Tech to help fund our athletics,” Hampton said of his team’s 2025 opener. “They’ve got the second-highest payroll in college football at $28 million. We’re probably sitting at 20 bucks,” he joked, underscoring the financial gap. “All jokes aside, it’s a great opportunity for our kids. But the reality is, the Power Four schools can take who they want.”

One of those players was Javonnie Gibson, a former D2 standout turned UAPB star. After proving himself in Pine Bluff, Gibson landed at Oklahoma, a Power Four juggernaut.

“He’s probably making more money than everyone in the building,” Hampton quipped. His departure is just one example of what HBCU programs like UAPB deal with: developing elite talent, only to see them leave for bigger paydays and platforms. It’s a sign of the times for coaches like Hampton.

“Our players — a lot of them think they can play on that level,” Hampton admitted. “So you want to give them an opportunity to go against those guys. And so we’re trying to get as many guys on that field to be able to play, to showcase their abilities. And that’s what we’re excited about.”

Still, UAPB refuses to fold. Hampton and his staff have reloaded with players hungry to prove themselves—many of them overlooked at earlier stages. One such player is offensive lineman Jeremiah Rodgers, a transfer from Division II UNC Pembroke.

“I had one offer coming out of high school,” Rodgers said. “It was Pembroke. I was overlooked, but I embraced the grind.” Now at UAPB, Rodgers is getting attention from NFL scouts—just like former Golden Lions linemen Terron Armstead and Mark Evans before him. “It’s a blessing to shine light on the Pine Bluff community and make my family proud,” Rodgers said.

Hampton said the staff saw something special in Rodgers right away. “

He’s a smart football player, strong, and he fits everything we want,” Hampton explained. “He’s the kind of guy we build around.”

Another foundational piece is kicker Trey Glymph, who was sold on UAPB by former staffers and has remained loyal under Hampton.

“Coach Hampton is the best coach I’ve ever seen,” Glymph said. “He’s got us ready to run through a brick wall.”

Despite being an HBCU underdog in a Power Four world, UAPB is finding its identity: tough, resilient, and unafraid of the fight.

“We’re building something,” Hampton said. “The foundation is set. Now we need the wins to prove it.”

In the face of constant roster turnover and limited resources, UAPB is embracing the underdog role—and turning it into fuel for the season ahead.