HBCU picks up championship coach as offensive coordinator

Tennessee State University alumnus Shannon Harris made history this summer. As interim head coach, he led the DC Defenders to a dominant 58–34 victory over the Michigan Panthers in the UFL Championship Game on June 14, 2025, securing the franchise’s first UFL title. It was the first time an HBCU graduate coached a professional football team to a championship. Now Harris is listed on the Tennessee State University athletics website as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

A former quarterback for TSU in the early 2000s, Harris stepped into the interim head coach role on March 22, 2025. That change followed Reggie Barlow’s departure from the Defenders to become TSU’s new head coach.

Despite the late-season transition, Harris guided the Defenders to a 6–4 regular-season record. He then led the team through the playoffs and claimed the championship.

NEW: D.C. Defenders interim head coach Shannon Harris has joined Tennessee State as OC/QBs coach, TSU head coach Reggie Barlow confirmed to me.



Harris took over for Barlow as the Defenders' interim head coach days before the 2025 season began and led them to the UFL title. pic.twitter.com/wutFv0ai1j — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 17, 2025

In recognition of his leadership, Harris earned the 2025 UFL Coach of the Year Award, officially named the Buddy Teevens Award. He became the first HBCU alumnus to receive the honor, marking a major milestone in HBCU representation in professional football.

Now back at TSU, Harris joins the staff in a key leadership role. His return is a full-circle moment. Along with playing for the Tigers, he has coached at Virginia State, Alcorn State, Alabama State, and Tennessee State.

Harris brings championship experience and deep Tiger pride to the program. His presence strengthens TSU’s mission to develop an explosive offense. With his leadership, Tennessee State University football looks to rise in the Ohio Valley Conference and beyond.