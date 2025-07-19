HBCU volleyball team wins tournament in Africa

Two standout freshmen from Hampton University volleyball, Taylor Shumate and Morgan Warren, represented Team HBCU in an international tournament held in Gaborone, Botswana. The event, known as the Ditsala International Cup, ran from May 29 to June 2 and featured teams from across the globe.

Representing Team HBCU with Pride

Shumate, from Austin, Texas, and Warren, from Durham, North Carolina, were selected to join a handpicked group of HBCU student-athletes. Competing against collegiate teams from the United States and national teams from Southern Africa, Team HBCU went undefeated. The squad claimed the tournament championship by defeating a strong team sponsored by Bring It Promotions (BIP).

Shumate described the experience as amazing. She said that going undefeated in an international tournament was a great feeling and encouraged other HBCU volleyball players to take advantage of opportunities like this.

A Journey Beyond Competition

The tournament was just one part of a larger, transformative journey. After competing, the players traveled to Francistown and Kasane, where they hosted youth volleyball clinics and led coaching workshops. The experience allowed them to give back to the community while growing as global ambassadors.

In addition to volleyball outreach, the student-athletes enjoyed several cultural experiences. These included wildlife safaris at Mokolodi Game Reserve and Khama Rhino Sanctuary, as well as a boat safari on the Chobe River. The trip also took them to Zambia and Zimbabwe, where they visited Victoria Falls, one of the world’s most iconic natural wonders.

Sports Diplomacy in Action

Another highlight of the trip was a visit to the U.S. Embassy in Botswana, where the players met with diplomats and learned about sports diplomacy and international relations.

Warren expressed her gratitude for the experience. She said she was truly grateful for the opportunity to represent Hampton University in such a historic moment. The journey reaffirmed her commitment to excellence both on and off the court and deepened her pride in being part of Hampton’s legacy.

A Win for Hampton University Volleyball

This international tour not only highlighted the athletic talents of Shumate and Warren but also showcased the mission and excellence of Hampton University volleyball on a global stage. Their participation marked a significant milestone for the program and inspired a new level of pride across the Pirate Nation.