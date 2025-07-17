HBCU Conference Set to Debut Its Own Streaming Platform

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In a move that could redefine how HBCU fans consume college sports, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) officially announced the launch of SWAC TV, a dedicated streaming platform set to roll out on August 1.

Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland dropped the news during SWAC Football Media Day on July 16, calling the platform a “gamechanger” for the conference.

“For the first time in history, our fans and supporters will have a high-quality, technologically advanced streaming platform solely dedicated to broadcasting live events and delivering high-definition on-demand league content,” said McClelland.

What to Expect from SWAC TV

Accessible for free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play, and Android TV, SWAC TV aims to provide wall-to-wall coverage of all 18 SWAC-sponsored sports. That includes everything from football and basketball to bowling and soccer, with a full slate of preseason, regular-season, and postseason events.

But SWAC TV is more than just live games. The platform promises sports talk shows, feature storytelling, podcasts, and original content focused on the conference’s people, programs, and rich history.

With a century of HBCU tradition to draw from, McClelland sees the platform as a storytelling engine just as much as a broadcast hub.

“We look forward to utilizing SWAC TV as a catalyst to tell the impactful stories and legacies—both past and present—that have helped shape the SWAC into what it is today,” he said.

Opening Weekend Tripleheader

Mark your calendars: SWAC TV will debut live streaming during Week 1 of the 2025 football season on Saturday, August 30. Fans will be treated to a tripleheader featuring:

Southern at Mississippi Valley State – 4 PM CST

– 4 PM CST Langston vs. Grambling State – 7 PM CST

– 7 PM CST Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M – 7 PM CST

That’s just the beginning. SWAC TV will stream 45 league football games during its inaugural season, concluding with the Turkey Day Classic between Tuskegee and Alabama State on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 27) at 2 PM CST.

A Bold Step for HBCU Sports

The SWAC has long been one of the most storied HBCU athletic conferences, producing professional athletes and unforgettable moments across generations. But with the launch of SWAC TV, the league is making a play for the future—one that gives fans control, access, and representation in the digital sports landscape.

Whether you’re an alum, a diehard supporter, or a casual viewer looking to connect with the energy and excellence of HBCU sports, SWAC TV is bringing it straight to your screen.

And the best part? It’s free.