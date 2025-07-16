SWAC releases its 2025 Predicted order of Finish

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2025 SWAC Football Predicted Order of Finish on Wednesday, July 16 at SWAC Football Media Day.



Jackson State (126) was selected to finish in first place in the SWAC Eastern Division. Florida A&M (99), Alabama State (91), Alabama A&M (62), Bethune-Cookman (45) and Mississippi Valley State (24) round out the East Division Preseason Poll rankings.



Southern (120) was tabbed to finish in first place in the SWAC Western Division. Alcorn State (90), Prairie View A&M (72), Texas Southern (60), Grambling State (55), and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (28) round out the West Division Preseason Poll rankings.



The Southern Jaguars tallied the most first-place votes with 17 overall, followed by Jackson State (16) and Florida A&M (3).



2025 SWAC Football Predicted Order of Finish



SWAC East

Jackson State- 126 points (16) Florida A&M- 99 points (3) Alabama State- 91 points (2) Alabama A&M- 62 points Bethune-Cookman- 45 points (1) Mississippi Valley State- 24 points

SWAC West

Southern- 120 points (17) Alcorn State- 90 points (2) Prairie View A&M- 72 points (1) Texas Southern- 60 points Grambling State- 55 points Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 28 points (1)

*First place votes listed in parenthesis ( )

For context, this is how the 12 teams in the conference fared last season.

SWAC East (2024 results)

Jackson State : 8–0 (12–2 overall) – East division champs, 10 game conference win streak

: 8–0 (12–2 overall) – East division champs, 10 game conference win streak Alabama State : 5–3 (7–5)

: 5–3 (7–5) Florida A&M : 5–3 (7–5)

: 5–3 (7–5) Alabama A&M : 4–4 (6–6)

: 4–4 (6–6) Bethune?Cookman : 2–6 (2–10)

: 2–6 (2–10) Mississippi Valley State: 1–7 (1–11)

SWAC West (2024 results)

Southern : 7–1 (8–5 overall) – West division champs

: 7–1 (8–5 overall) – West division champs Alcorn State : 5–3 (6–6)

: 5–3 (6–6) Texas Southern : 4–4 (5–6)

: 4–4 (5–6) Prairie View A&M : 3–5 (5–7)

: 3–5 (5–7) Grambling State : 2–6 (5–7)

: 2–6 (5–7) Arkansas–Pine Bluff: 2–6 (3–9)

Jackson State then defeated Southern 41–13 to win the 2024 SWAC Championship.







