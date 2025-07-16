HBCU football classics, TV exposure have DII league surging

MACON, GA — The HBCU football programs in the SIAC are preparing for one of their most visible seasons yet. With a full slate of nationally broadcast games and five classic matchups to open the year, the league is embracing its growing platform. Commissioner Dr. Anthony Holloman delivered the message at the 2025 SIAC Football Media Day in Macon, Georgia.



“The SIAC is growing by leaps and bounds because of you, the students that make our institutions great,”Holloman said, praising student-athletes who lead both on the field and in their communities.

Five Classic Games to Kick Off the Season

The SIAC will begin the season on Labor Day Weekend with five major kickoff games:

Red Tails Classic

Black College Hall of Fame Classic

Essence Football Classic

Carolinas Classic

Detroit Football Classic

“The excitement is palpable,” Holloman said. “Anticipation of the road to championship for the 25 season will begin the weekend of August 30th… with the Red Tails Classic, the Black College Hall of Fame Classic, the Essence Football Classic, the Carolinas Classic, and the Detroit Football Classic.”

National TV and Streaming Coverage Expands

The league will feature prominently on national platforms this fall. SIAC teams will appear in 22 games on ESPN networks, including primetime weekday matchups.

“We have 22 games on ESPN platforms,” Holloman said. “We start with the Red Tails, then we move to ESPN 2nd September 11th and Clark Atlanta hosts Fort Valley State on Thursday night — primetime.”

The SIAC media presence doesn’t stop there. Seven contests will air on HBCUGo, beginning on August 30, and one game will be televised on the NFL Network.

“Then we go to HBCUGo where we’ll have seven contests starting Aug. 30, and then we have a game on NFL network,” Holloman added.

SIAC Commissioner Dr. Anthony Holloman watches a speaker during the 2025 football media day.

Visibility Matters for HBCU Programs



Holloman addressed the broader landscape of college athletics, noting that HBCUs and Division II programs are feeling the effects of national changes like NIL and the NCAA House Settlement.

“You might say, what does that have to do with Division II?” he asked. “You know, the reality of it is a trickle down effect. We’re not immune.”

Despite those challenges, Holloman made it clear that the SIAC is competing at a high level—even against Division I HBCUs.

“We’ve had coaches leave our institution for opportunities in the MEAC and SWAC,” he said. “Because for the last three years running, the SIAC has beaten those schools. Lane College in 2022 beat Tennessee State. Miles College beat Alabama State. And last year, Clark Atlanta stunned Bethune-Cookman.”

Miles College and the Road to the Title

The SIAC’s reputation for strong competition grew last year when Miles College went undefeated in league play and won a game in the NCAA playoffs. The path to the title will again run through top-ranked teams in 2025.

“The championship game will be played on November 15th at the site of the number one seed,” Holloman said. “Last year, Miles College hosted a championship game that was televised on ESPN.”

Athletes at the Center of the Conference’s Mission

At every point in his remarks, Holloman returned to one consistent message—student-athletes are driving the SIAC’s growth and visibility.

“Football Media Day brings the best of the best, the leaders of our teams and our institutions on and off the playing field,” he said. “They represent our institutions with class, dignity and most of all, humility.”

As HBCU football commands more national attention, the SIAC continues to prove it belongs in the spotlight—on the field, on television, and in the hearts of its communities.