Relive Historic JCSU Turnaround with Brick x Brick Marathon

They built it brick by brick. Now it’s time to binge it. HBCU Gameday is giving fans a front-row seat to the grind, the glory, and the growth of HBCU football. The network is running a Media Day Marathon of its hit original series, Brick x Brick with JCSU Football. The binge-worthy broadcast streams live on the HBCU Gameday YouTube page at 11 a.m., following the CIAA Media Day broadcast.

Whether you’re a die-hard alum, a current student, or just here for the vibes, this is almost five hours of must-watch HBCU content.

From First Wins to Final Whistles

The series begins in 2022 with the first win under head coach Maurice Flowers. That game marked the start of a new chapter. The journey unfolds through every rep, rally, and setback, building to the final spring practice of 2025.

This isn’t your average highlight package. Brick x Brick dives deeper. It shows the early mornings, the long road trips, the heartbreak, and the hustle. It celebrates the coaches and student-athletes who are building more than just a football program — they’re building a legacy.

Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Tune In

With HBCU Media Days taking place across the country, now is the perfect time to revisit the whole story.

Each episode brings something new. From tense game weeks to quiet locker room moments, it tells the story of what it means to fight for greatness. It shows how HBCUs continue to shape elite athletes, powerful leaders, and unforgettable moments.

Culture, Legacy, and the Story Behind the Scoreboard

The energy is raw. The storytelling is real. And the culture is front and center.

Brick x Brick wth JCSU Football is more than a series. It’s a reminder of what makes HBCU football special. The Media Day Marathon gives fans a rare chance to see the entire journey in one sitting.

So grab your hoodie, fire up the group chat, and tune in—it’s as fire as ever.