Former Tuba player returns to lead this CIAA Marching Band

Livingstone College alumnus Sir Davis is returning back to his HBCU in Salisbury, NC in a big way. The former Blue Thunder marching band member has been named the Executive Director of Band and Band Operations, bringing with him a renewed vision focused on discipline, innovation, and student success. His path now returns back to the competitive CIAA landscape and the East Coast HBCU Culture.

An HBCU Homecoming Rooted in Legacy

Davis, who graduated from Livingstone in 2011, was once a tuba player in the Blue Thunder. Now, he’s stepping into leadership with a clear mission: restore the storm and reestablish the band’s reputation for musical excellence.

“When I was a student here, we prided ourselves on excellence. That foundation shaped me. Now it’s time to pass it forward and raise the bar,” Davis said.

Proven Success as an Educator and Leader

Since earning his degree, Davis has become a respected music educator across the region. Most recently, he served as the band director at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte. There, he revitalized the school’s jazz program and led students to perform at the National Jazz Festival in Philadelphia and New Jersey—a first-time experience for many of them.

“I took a group that didn’t think they’d ever get to that level—and they did. That’s the kind of transformative experience I want to bring to Livingstone.”

Sir Davis courtesy of Livingstone College

New Uniforms, Renewed Spirit

Davis joins Livingstone at a key moment. The HBCU band is set to debut brand-new uniforms, funded through generous support from alumni and community donors. With fresh resources and passionate leadership, Davis plans to build a competitive and well-equipped program.

He’s focused on excellence in every area—from halftime performances to concert ensembles. He also aims to elevate the band’s profile by building partnerships with regional high school programs and preparing the Blue Thunder for events like the HBCU Battle of the Bands.

“I want people to say, ‘Have you seen Livingstone?’ That’s the energy we’re bringing back.”

Building Musicians and Leaders at his HBCU

For Davis, it’s about more than just music.

“This program is about relationships, discipline, and high expectations. I want our students to carry themselves with integrity—on and off the field.”

Davis’s deep ties to Livingstone give him a unique edge. As a student, he was involved in nearly every campus music outlet: jazz band, symphonic band, gospel choir, and local ministry. That experience, he said, makes this role especially meaningful.

“It’s full circle. This campus shaped me, and now I get to shape the next generation.”

A Vision for the Future of Blue Thunder

Davis hopes to instill a standard of musical excellence without excuses.

“No matter the resources, you show up, you give your best, and you make no excuses. That’s the standard I want Livingstone to represent.”