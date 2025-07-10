NCAA House settlement prompts HBCU into action

In response to the NCAA’s House Settlement, HBCU Prairie View A&M University is taking a bold step forward to reshape the future of its athletic department. The HBCU officially launched the Panther Athletic Fund (PAF), a new fundraising initiative designed to support over 350 student-athletes and ensure the department’s financial sustainability in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The House Settlement has redefined how college athletic departments, particularly at HBCUs, must operate. With looming NCAA revenue-sharing obligations, increased NIL demands, and higher costs for scholarships and operations, PVAMU’s Panther Athletic Fund is a proactive response. This initiative reflects the HBCU’s dedication to excellence and equitable support for student-athletes on and off the field.

“The Panther Athletic Fund marks a new era for Prairie View A&M Athletics,” said Director of Athletics Anton Goff. “Through it, Panther Nation has a direct way to impact our student-athletes and ensure PV is prepared to lead in this new landscape shaped by the House Settlement.”

The PAF features four strategic giving areas:

Champions Society for leadership donors ($25,000+ pledges);

for leadership donors ($25,000+ pledges); Sport-Specific Excellence Funds to directly impact teams;

to directly impact teams; NIL/Revenue Share Funds to adapt to the post-House Settlement era;

to adapt to the post-House Settlement era; Purple & Gold Fund, the unrestricted annual support pool.

“This isn’t just about fundraising—it’s about building the infrastructure for sustained success,” said Megan Reed, PVAMU’s Director of Development.

Prairie View A&M opted into the House vs. NCAA settlement along with the other 11 members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The new website pvpanthers.com/paf serves as the digital home for the initiative.

For Prairie View and other HBCUs, the NCAA House Settlement isn’t just a challenge—it’s a call to action. The Panther Athletic Fund represents a model for how HBCUs can lead with innovation, purpose, and community support in this new chapter of college athletics.