Jordan Brand Classic documentary filmed by Howard students

WASHINGTON, D.C. — When the Jordan Brand Classic returned to the nation’s capital for its 23rd anniversary, five Howard University students stepped into the spotlight—this time behind the camera.

The students—Harmony Bailey, Chase Drewery, Curtis Merritt, Faith Mulosmanaj, and Chris Nwafor—produced a compelling mini-documentary titled “Greatness in the Making.” The film, now available on the Jordan Brand’s @Jumpman23 YouTube channel, captures the full Jordan Brand Classic experience. From touring D.C.’s historic landmarks to learning about the business of sports at Howard University, the documentary offers an inside look at the weekend through the eyes of the top high school basketball stars.

This exclusive collaboration marked another milestone for Howard University’s partnership with Jordan Brand. The university became the first—and remains the only—HBCU to secure such a prestigious brand alliance, a testament to its legacy of excellence both on and off the court.

Shauncey Stelly, director of Global Purpose at Jordan Brand, emphasized the brand’s dedication to nurturing future leaders. “At Jordan Brand, we have an unwavering commitment to inspiring greatness, including creating opportunities both on and off the court. The work these Howard University students produced is a testament to what’s possible with access and vision.”

The students, representing diverse academic disciplines from journalism to finance, handled all aspects of production—camera work, interviews, editing, and more. Their work highlights not just the basketball talent on the court, but also the brilliance that Howard University continues to cultivate behind the scenes.

“This was such a blessing,” said Harmony Bailey, a rising senior and the in-game voice of Howard’s men’s basketball team.

“Everything about this project—from planning to execution—was a priceless experience that we all poured our hearts into.”

For Jordan Brand and Howard University, this partnership continues to create spaces where Black excellence thrives—on camera, on campus, and on the global stage.