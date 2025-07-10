HBCU Stars Bring Big Energy to Savannah Bananas Roster

If you haven’t heard of the Savannah Bananas by now, you might just be living under a rock. Arguably the hottest team in sports today, the Bananas have redefined how fans engage with baseball. Combining athletic skill with entertainment, dance, and showmanship, the team delivers a high-energy spectacle that’s gone viral across the country. And with former HBCU standouts on the roster, their story has taken over the summer of 2025.

More than just athletes, the Savannah Bananas are performers and crowd favorites—and, yes, they play impressive baseball too.

Over the past week alone, the Savannah Bananas have sold out professional and college football stadiums. That includes a two-day takeover of the iconic Fenway Park in Boston. “Bananamania” is sweeping the nation, fueled by their unique brand of flair, fun, and fearless content creation.

Their antics have made them a social media sensation. They’ve gone viral repeatedly, earned a feature on 60 Minutes, and solidified their place as the most unconventional—and beloved—team in sports.

Now, two proud HBCU alumni are helping lead the charge. Former Florida A&M University (FAMU) stars Malachi “Flash Tha Kid” Mitchell and Ty Jackson are among the team’s newest fan favorites. Both played their college ball at FAMU, one of the most tradition-rich HBCUs in the country, under longtime head coach Jamey Shouppe.

From FAMU to Banana Ball

Mitchell played for the Rattlers from 2017 to 2019. Though injuries limited his on-field time, he was part of the 2019 MEAC Championship team that advanced to the NCAA playoffs. His speed, charisma, and signature dugout catchphrases made him a team favorite—even when he couldn’t take the field.

One of his go-to lines? “Not even close,” delivered with flair anytime an opposing pitcher missed badly, especially on ball four. Mitchell may not have been a starter, but he was a heartbeat of the dugout.

Jackson, by contrast, was a breakout star. A two-time All-SWAC selection, he helped lead FAMU to its first-ever SWAC Baseball Championship in 2023. He kicked off the title game with a leadoff triple and was later invited to play in the MLB-sponsored Swingman Classic. He even received an opportunity with Team USA, though injury prevented him from participating.

Malachi “Flash Tha Kid” Mitchell

HBCU Energy Meets Entertainment

Though their college careers were very different, both players brought a natural flair for entertainment. Mitchell was a livewire in the dugout, while Jackson made waves online by sharing behind-the-scenes team moments and interviews with teammates.

In fact, Jackson had a prior connection to the Savannah Bananas. He played with the team during summer ball before even joining FAMU—back when their brand was still gaining traction. With his eye-catching hair and powerful bat, he quickly became a standout.

Now, both HBCU products are thriving in an environment that blends talent with creativity. For Shouppe, their former coach, it’s no surprise.

“It’s not that they were prohibited from having fun at FAMU,” Shouppe said. “But winning and playing the right way were the priorities.” With the Bananas, he noted, the show is just as important as the score.

Ty Jackson

Talent Behind the TikToks

Mitchell, now known as “Flash Tha Kid,” has become a Banana Ball sensation. Whether leading TikTok dances, racing down the baselines, or promoting sliding mitts and energy drinks, he’s fully embraced the entertainment side of the sport.

“Malachi was probably the fastest player I ever coached,” Shouppe said. “That includes over 20 years at Florida State. His speed gave him the ability to change a game.”

Despite injuries and limited playing time at FAMU, Mitchell’s personality and drive have helped him find new life with the Bananas.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s hustle left a lasting impression on his coach.

“I went to see Ty play in junior college, and from his first at-bat I knew he was something special,” Shouppe recalled. “He lined out to the pitcher and ran a 4.0 flat to first base. He did it again—twice more. That kind of effort, most guys give up on. I knew I had to have him.”

The HBCU Journey Continues

The Banana Ball League is more than just a viral sensation. The rosters are filled with former Division I and pro-level talent. And remarkably, all of this has been built without corporate investors. Jesse Cole and his wife run the league independently, keeping the product pure and wildly original.

While Major League Baseball may not be the final stop for Mitchell and Jackson, they’ve found something arguably more rare—joy, freedom, and a spotlight that embraces everything they bring to the table as HBCU athletes.

“It’s good to be able to see these guys continue to play baseball,” Shouppe said. “I thought Ty would have an opportunity at the big leagues, but it didn’t work out. It’s great to see both of them make it in these environments.”