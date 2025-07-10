Meet the HBCU Legend Behind the SEC’s Most Dangerous QB

“He came to me on a mission.” That’s how Ramon Robinson—HBCU legend, Benedict College Hall of Famer, and quarterback whisperer—describes the first time he met LaNorris Sellers. The future star was just a middle schooler back then. Now, he’s the name lighting up SEC defenses and rewriting South Carolina football history.

Sellers, the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year, is coming off a 25-touchdown season that sparked the Gamecocks to a 9-win campaign and serious College Football Playoff buzz heading into this fall. At just 20 years old, he’s already being projected as a possible top-5 NFL Draft pick in 2026. But his journey? It didn’t start under stadium lights—it started on a practice field with a South Carolina legend from the HBCU ranks.

HBCU Roots, SEC Results

Ramon Robinson is one of South Carolina’s most decorated quarterbacks. A three-sport phenom from Anderson, SC, Robinson made history as the first Black quarterback to start at T.L. Hanna High School, where he led the state in passing as a senior. He later etched his name into the Benedict College record books, still holding the all-time marks for passing yards and total offense.

After his time at Benedict, Robinson became the first player from the school to sign a professional football contract, joining the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1999. His career spanned nearly a decade across the CFL and arena football before injuries forced his retirement.

But that was only the beginning of his real impact.

2011 Robinson founded RR Elite QB Training, which later evolved into Elite Position Training (EPT), a nonprofit powerhouse for football development and mentorship in the Southeast. The same year, he started coaching a young LaNorris Sellers.

“He was a sponge to everything I was delivering,” Robinson said in an interview with WYFF4, an NBC affiliate out of Greenville, SC.

Image Courtesy of Benedict College

From Underrated to Unstoppable

Sellers was far from a blue-chip recruit. Despite leading South Florence to a 29-game win streak and a state title, most major recruiting outlets tagged him a 3-star prospect.

Overlooked? Sure. But Robinson made sure that the underdog mentality stuck.

“I make sure he understands and continues to understand, ‘you were overlooked, you’re still overlooked. Keep that chip on your shoulder,” Robinson told WYFF4. “He uses that energy to build on what he’s doing right now. That’s what his thing was, ‘I want to go to South Carolina, I want to build my own legacy.'”

And it’s working.

Last season, Sellers dazzled with arm talent, poise, and next-level athleticism. He’s working with Robinson on throwing with even more anticipation this offseason—fine-tuning what could become a Heisman-level skillset. And with a loaded receiver room, a strong O-line, and sky-high expectations in Columbia, the Gamecocks might just shock the college football world this year.

Bigger Than Ball

What makes this story even more powerful? Robinson’s work doesn’t end with Sellers.

Over the last 15 years, Robinson and his EPT team—which includes standout coaches like Bobby McGowens (WR), ChaChi Sullivan (DB), and Rashaad Jackson (DL)—have helped over 100 players earn college scholarships. Seven QBs from his 2018 class alone signed with programs like Clemson, Temple, and Coastal Carolina.

In 2021, Robinson was named CEO of The QB Legacy, a national coalition of elite QB trainers. He also serves as commissioner of the Post-Grad Football League (PGFL), continuing to create pathways for players who need a second chance to shine.

His mission? Develop high-character athletes on the field, and better men off it.

Legacy in Motion

This July, Robinson returns home to host a youth football camp at the Anderson Rec Center, where he’ll pour into the next wave of young talent, just like he did with Sellers.

From Benedict College to the SEC spotlight, the connection between HBCUs and high-level football success is alive and well. Ramon Robinson proves that you don’t need a Power Five pedigree to change the game—you just need passion, purpose, and patience.

And if LaNorris Sellers keeps rising the way he’s expected to? That HBCU legacy will likely be front and center on NFL Draft night.