Virginia State turns viral moment into real impact

A surprise at Virginia State University’s 2025 Spring Commencement turned into a story of pride, energy, and real support for HBCU students.

During the ceremony, VSU launched its now-iconic clacking fans as part of a surprise celebration. Staff placed the fans beneath graduates’ chairs and timed their reveal perfectly. When 803Fresh’s viral hit “Boots On The Ground” blasted through the speakers and hit the line, “Where them fans at?”, graduates leapt up, dancing and waving their fans in celebration.

A video of that moment spread like wildfire. It earned millions of views across social media and caught the attention of national outlets. Within days, students, alumni, and fans everywhere wanted clacking fans of their own.

Our graduates are ready to hit the ground running. In fact, they already got their " BOOTS ON THE GROUND." pic.twitter.com/0MONhEj697 — Virginia State University (@VSU_1882) May 17, 2025

Virginia State leverages a symbol with purpose

To meet the demand, VSU released a limited batch of 600 fans to the public. Each sale sent $20 directly to the Student Tuition Assistance Fund. Altogether, the effort raised $12,000 to support students facing unexpected financial challenges that could impact their enrollment.

Dr. Gwen Williams Dandridge, Assistant Vice President for Communications at Virginia State, emphasized how a joyful moment evolved into something meaningful. She noted that offering the fans for purchase allowed supporters to relive the celebration while giving back to current students. This initiative, she said, shows how VSU turns school spirit into lasting impact.