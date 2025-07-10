HBCU teams up with Google to help AI understand Black Voices

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new partnership between Howard University and Google Research aims to help artificial intelligence (AI) systems better understand the richness and complexity of African American English (AAE). The effort could significantly improve the experience of Black users interacting with voice-enabled technology, and an HBCU is leading the way.

The initiative, titled Project Elevate Black Voices, was first reported by The Dig, a multimedia platform created by Howard University to highlight campus news and stories.

A New Dataset Rooted in Community Voices

Howard and Google researchers have compiled a groundbreaking dataset of over 600 hours of recorded speech. The audio, gathered from speakers across 32 states, captures a range of African American English dialects. Though deeply rooted in American history and culture, these speech patterns are often underrepresented—or misunderstood—by current AI systems.

The goal is clear: to create automatic speech recognition (ASR) systems that work equitably for everyone.

“African American English has been at the forefront of United States culture since almost the beginning of the country,” said Dr. Gloria Washington, co-principal investigator and Howard computer science professor. “Voice assistant technology should understand different dialects of all African American English to truly serve not just African Americans, but others who speak these unique dialects.”

Image Courtesy of Howard University’s The Dig

Tackling the Bias in Speech Tech

Automatic speech recognition tools power many devices—from smartphones to smart speakers and in-car systems. However, many Black users report changing their natural voice or code-switching to be understood.

This issue stems from a lack of training data reflecting how Black communities speak. According to researchers, many users have been conditioned to adjust their voices because speech technologies often fail to recognize AAE accurately.

“There’s a noticeable absence of natural AAE in existing speech datasets,” Washington noted. “Even when it exists, it’s hard to leverage due to code-switching and social pressures.”

Google’s Role and Commitment

Dr. Courtney Heldreth, co-principal investigator at Google Research, called the collaboration both important and personal.

“It’s our mission at Google to make technology that’s useful and accessible,” Heldreth said. “I truly believe that our work here will allow more users to express themselves authentically when using smart devices.”

Google will have access to the dataset for product improvement, but Howard University will retain full ownership and control of licensing. The HBCU will also serve as a steward of its ethical use, ensuring it benefits the communities represented.

Building Trust and Transparency

Dr. Lucretia Williams, who led community outreach for the project, emphasized the importance of trust and privacy.

“I wanted to carefully curate the community activations to be a safe and trusted space,” Williams said. “It’s not just about data. It’s about voice, identity, and accountability.”

A Blueprint for Inclusive AI

As AI becomes more embedded in daily life, this collaboration between an HBCU and a tech giant offers a model for inclusive development. By centering the voices often left out of the conversation, Howard and Google are building systems that listen—and respond—more equitably.