Florida A&M adds two former Florida State coaches to hoops staff

Florida A&M head men’s basketball coach Charlie Ward is beginning to shape his first coaching staff at FAMU, announcing the addition of Rob Lewis and Sebastian Aguilar on Monday, July 7.

Rob Lewis Joins as Assistant Coach

Rob Lewis will step in as an assistant coach, working alongside associate head coach Jarrod Lazarus. Lewis comes to FAMU after serving as the director of player development at East Carolina. His coaching background also includes two seasons (2022–2024) as a graduate assistant under longtime Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton. During that time, he played an instrumental role in the growth of former Seminole standout and current Washington Wizards rookie Jamir Watkins.

Ward expressed his enthusiasm for the hire, noting that Lewis brings significant experience, a strong understanding of the game, and a commitment to player development both on and off the court. He believes Lewis’s leadership and energy will greatly benefit the program.

Sebastian Aguilar Appointed Director of Basketball Operations

Joining the staff in an operations role, Sebastian Aguilar has been named Director of Basketball Operations. Aguilar most recently worked as a graduate assistant at Florida State from 2023–2025, where he supported the program through travel coordination, analytics, and event logistics, including the annual Leonard Hamilton Basketball Camp.

Prior to his time in Tallahassee, Aguilar served as a student manager at St. John’s University (2021–2023), where he worked with future NBA players Julian Champagnie and David Jones.

Ward highlighted Aguilar’s strong organizational skills, basketball IQ, and dedication to excellence as qualities that will be key to day-to-day operations for Florida A&M. He emphasized that Aguilar’s energy and insight will have an immediate impact on the program.

A New Era for Rattler Basketball

Ward, a Florida State legend who won the 1993 Heisman Trophy and led the Seminoles to a national championship, is entering his first season as head coach of the Rattlers. He previously spent seven seasons building the boys’ basketball program at Florida High School in Tallahassee.

He takes over for Patrick Crarey II, who accepted the head coaching position at Grambling State after leading FAMU to a 14-17 record and a SWAC tournament appearance in 2024, the Rattlers’ first since 2022.