HBCU debuts new academic building with pool, gym and theatre

Virginia State University, one of the nation’s leading HBCU institutions, is preparing to unveil a major addition to its campus—the Alfred W. Harris Academic Commons. This modern, multipurpose facility will soon serve as the new home for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the College of Education.

Replacing the demolished Harris Hall and former campus gymnasium, the new academic commons is more than just a classroom building. It will feature a swimming pool, a gymnasium, a fully equipped theatre, and an exhibition gallery, reflecting VSU’s commitment to holistic student development—both inside and outside the classroom. The approximately 174,000 square feet building will be the largest on campus.

University President Dr. Makola Abdullah emphasized the role the new space will play in supporting student growth at the HBCU.

“The number one thing that we love to see is students learning,” Abdullah said. “We love to see students chasing their dreams and becoming a better version of themselves so they can go out in the community and make a difference. And we believe VSU—and this building—is going to help them do that.”

Faculty and staff are expected to move into the building this August, with classes set to begin there during the spring semester. VSU said it opted for the ribbon-cutting now instead of closer to the beginning of the school year so that members of the Board of Visitors who are rotating off July 1 could take part in the festivities. The Alfred W. Harris Academic Commons is poised to become a cornerstone of academic and cultural life at the historic HBCU.