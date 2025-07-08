Michael Vick Lands Former 4-Star, SEC commit

Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick has added another weapon to his arsenal. Signing former Auburn wide receiver and 4-star high school recruit JJ Evans. No, it’s not that J.J. Evans. There’s no “Dyn-o-mite!” catchphrase here—just dynamite upside. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wideout from Montevallo, Alabama, arrives in Norfolk with one last shot to make the most of a college football career that once made SEC recruiters salivate. Under the guidance of an NFL icon-turned-HBCU head coach, this pairing could be just the spark that both Evans and Norfolk State are looking for.

From Hype to Humble: The JJ Evans Journey

Coming out of Montevallo High School, Evans was that guy. As a junior, he racked up an eye-popping 74 catches for 1,706 yards and 18 touchdowns. Helping his squad to the Alabama Class 4A playoffs. His blend of size, body control, and natural hands drew comparisons to former UNC and Cleveland Browns wideout Bug Howard.

24/7Sports’ John Garcia Jr. raved about Evans’ physicality, catch radius, and red-zone potential. His defensive background only added to his toughness. He was the No. 5 prospect in Alabama and had SEC coaches lined up to sign him.

Auburn won the sweepstakes—but Evans never got off the runway. After three seasons in the SEC with Auburn without recording a stat, he transferred to North Alabama, where he showed flashes: 17 receptions, 139 yards, and three scores in 2023, including a touchdown against No. 4 Florida State. Unfortunately, 2024 brought more struggles—seven appearances and zero stats.

That’s where Michael Vick steps in. The NFL legend, now calling the shots at Norfolk State, has made waves across the HBCU landscape. And in Evans, he sees a project worth investing in—a once-hyped prospect with Power Five DNA and something to prove.

Vick knows better than anyone what it’s like to live under the spotlight, stumble, and fight back. Evans’ second chance comes in green and gold, with one final season to show the world why he was a 4-star star in the making.

Norfolk State has been one of the hottest programs in HBCU football. Adding a hungry, physical wide receiver like Evans gives Vick’s offense a potential matchup nightmare on the outside. If he can tap into the flashes from his prep and North Alabama days, Evans might finally live up to the hype.

After all, who better to lead a comeback story than the man who wrote one himself?