HBCU Bluebloods to Meet at NBA All-Star Weekend

Two of the most storied programs in HBCU basketball history are going Hollywood. Hampton University and North Carolina A&T State University. Longtime rivals and current members of the Coastal Athletic Association will square off in the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T, part of NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

The official date, tip-off time, and broadcast details will be announced in the coming months, but the significance of this CAA showdown is already crystal clear.

“The CAA is excited to partner with the NBA in showcasing the Hampton and North Carolina A&T men’s basketball programs in a conference matchup set to take place in the NBA HBCU Classic,” said CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio. “The NBA has been a consistent supporter in bringing elevated exposure to HBCUs. We are eager to see two of our institutions shine at NBA All-Star 2026 in February.”

The NBA HBCU Classic is the league’s flagship showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and the 2026 edition promises star power, history, and plenty of pride.

A Rivalry With Roots

Hampton and North Carolina A&T boast decades of competition, championship pedigree, and cultural impact. “Both schools have produced quality student-athletes from Al Attles to Rick Mahorn and have shaped American history with such prominent figures as the A&T Four and Booker T. Washington, said A&T Athletic Director Earl M. Hilton III.

Hampton is just as excited.

“This is not only a tremendous opportunity for two historic institutions to showcase the talent, tradition, and excellence of our student-athletes on a national stage. But also a celebration of the rich legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Added Hampton AD Anthony D. Henderson, Sr. “Thank you to the NBA and the CAA for this unbelievable opportunity. We look forward to bringing Pirate pride to the West Coast and providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes.”

HBCU Hoops in the Spotlight

Since its inception, the NBA HBCU Classic has been a key pillar in the league’s broader commitment to amplify Black institutions and athletes. It’s not just about basketball—it’s about opportunity, visibility, and legacy.

For Hampton and A&T, this is more than a game. It’s a platform.

With NBA All-Star Weekend drawing global media attention and celebrity buzz. The 2026 HBCU Classic will elevate the programs, the players, and the powerful stories behind these two institutions.

The lights of Los Angeles will be bright, but for two proud HBCUs, it’ll feel just like home.