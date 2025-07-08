Dallas Cowboys Legend, HBCU Civil Rights Pioneer Dies at 86

Pettis Norman was more than just a football player. He was a leader, a changemaker, and a proud product of an HBCU whose legacy stretched far beyond the field. On Monday, the former Dallas Cowboys tight end and longtime civil rights advocate passed away at the age of 86, leaving behind a blueprint for what it means to lead with purpose both in pads and in public service.

From JCSU Standout to NFL Starter

Norman’s football journey started with a leap of faith. Born the youngest of ten children in Lincolnton, Georgia, and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, he attended Johnson C. Smith University — a historically Black university — on a scholarship offer from Coach Eddie McGirt. It was a chance that came without seeing him play, but Norman made the most of it.

At JCSU, he starred as a two-way player, earned All-CIAA honors twice, and lit up the track with a 9.7-second 100-yard dash. His alma mater later honored him with its top athletic accolade: the Pettis Norman Male and Female Athlete of the Year Award.

Undrafted, But Undeniable

Despite being selected in the 16th round of the 1962 AFL Draft by the Dallas Texans, Norman joined the NFL’s Cowboys as an undrafted free agent — thanks to a sharp-eyed scout named Gil Brandt, who would later join the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Norman spent nine seasons in Dallas, playing 133 games and averaging 13.6 yards per reception. 1970 he helped lead the Cowboys to their first Super Bowl appearance.

Leading Change On and Off the Field

While Norman’s on-field performance turned heads, his off-field leadership left a lasting imprint. In the Cowboys’ segregated early years, he convinced legendary head coach Tom Landry to stop assigning hotel rooms by race. He was also the first Black official at a Dallas bank — a milestone that reflected his influence in the business community.

“Pettis encouraged all of the players to open up bank accounts,” former teammate Calvin Hill recalled. “He encouraged us to establish credit. He encouraged us to get involved in the community.”

A Gentle Exit, A Lasting Impact

Norman’s character was on full display even in the final moments of his Cowboys tenure. Before trading him to the San Diego Chargers in 1971, Coach Landry visited Norman at his job to deliver the news in person — a rare gesture in the business of football.

“He said, ‘I’ve had to do the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do in football. I’ve had to involve you in a trade,” Norman once recalled.

Norman would finish his career with the Chargers, but his presence in Dallas — and his legacy — never left.

Champion for Civil Rights and Economic Equity

Long before activism became a buzzword in pro sports, Pettis Norman was about that life. He began his civil rights journey by participating in lunch counter protests as a college student. In the 1990s, he founded the Dallas Together Forum, an initiative that pushed major corporations in Dallas to improve minority hiring practices and increase contracts for women- and minority-owned businesses.

“I tried to do whatever I could to help change the kinds of things that society had operated under for such a long time,” he once said.

Forever HBCU

Norman’s heart never left his HBCU roots. His contributions earned him a spot in the Johnson C. Smith University Hall of Fame and the CIAA Hall of Fame. More importantly, he remained an example of what HBCUs can produce: excellence, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

From sit-ins to Super Bowls, Pettis Norman lived his life like he played the game — with toughness, clarity, and purpose. He was a Dallas Cowboy, a civil rights warrior, and a proud HBCU product who never stopped fighting for better.

Rest in power, Pettis Norman.