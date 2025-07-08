HBCU stars shine on screen in BMF

The third season of Starz’s critically acclaimed crime drama BMF continues to grip audiences with its fast-paced storytelling, complex characters, and compelling cultural backdrops. But this season, it’s not just the drug wars or the rise of the Flenory empire that has fans buzzing—it’s the unexpected romance between two younger characters: Werm and Nikki. Their dynamic has not only added emotional depth to the show but has also put a spotlight on two rising talents who proudly represent the legacy of their HBCU institutions.

A Risky Romance: Werm and Nikki’s Storyline

Introduced as a fresh face in Big Meech and Tee’s Detroit circle, Werm (played by Dijon S. Means) quickly drew attention for his calculated street presence and unpredictable loyalty. But it wasn’t until he locked eyes with Nikki (played by Laila D. Pruitt), the youngest Flenory sibling, that his character took a surprising turn. As Nikki begins to seek independence and push boundaries, her growing interest in Werm adds emotional and narrative weight to the season.

Their chemistry is undeniable, drawing fans into a love story that feels both sweet and dangerous. Viewers have flooded social media with reactions to the couple’s evolution—from playful flirtations to secret glances and finally a romantic bond that puts both of them at personal and familial risk.

Adding another layer of realism, the storyline touches on Nikki’s real-life connection to HBCU culture. In the show, her boyfriend has left Detroit for college at Clark Atlanta University, creating a long-distance challenge that mirrors the emotional tug-of-war between teenage love and new beginnings.

From Campus to Camera: Real-Life HBCU Influence

What makes this on-screen relationship even more meaningful is the off-screen connection both actors have to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Dijon S. Means is a 2020 graduate of Winston-Salem State University and a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. His portrayal of Werm—a young man drawn into the drug trade to support his family and fund his education—echoes a story far too familiar in underserved communities. Means’ own educational journey at an HBCU has helped ground his performance in authenticity and emotional nuance.

Meanwhile, Laila D. Pruitt, who plays Nikki, is currently enrolled at the illustrious Howard University. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Pruitt brings not only talent but lived experience as a young woman balancing education, ambition, and identity—all of which inform Nikki’s transformation from little sister to young adult seeking her own way.

Their real-life affiliations with Black Greek-letter organizations and commitment to education aren’t just fun facts—they’re part of what makes this pairing so resonant for audiences who see themselves in these stories.

The Cultural Echo of HBCU Representation

The presence of Means and Pruitt on BMF is more than a casting win; it’s a win for HBCU visibility in mainstream media. As Hollywood slowly embraces broader, more inclusive narratives, showcasing talented actors with roots in HBCUs ensures that Black excellence—especially the kind cultivated on historic campuses like WSSU and Howard—is no longer sidelined.

By weaving real-world experience into fictional roles, these two young stars are redefining what it means to portray authentic Black stories. For fans of BMF, Werm and Nikki may be just a subplot—but for HBCU communities and aspiring actors alike, they represent the future