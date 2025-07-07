Philadelphia Eagles legend to join teammates, new HBCU coaches

Philadelphia Eagles legend LeSean McCoy will be teaming up with two of his former teammates-turned-HBCU coaches. The two-time All-Pro running back, will serve as a special guest host for the 2025 MEAC Football Media Day. The event takes place on July 22 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, the home of the NFL’s Ravens.

This year marks a major change. For decades, the MEAC held its media day in Norfolk, Virginia. Now, the event moves to an NFL venue, reflecting the league’s commitment to raising the profile of its HBCU programs.

Philadelphia Eagles trio re-unites

LeSean McCoy’s appearance is more than just a celebrity booking. He was a teammate of both Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson, two new MEAC head coaches. Vick now leads Norfolk State, while Jackson is the head coach at Delaware State. All three were teammates with the Philadelphia Eagles, and McCoy co-hosted the podcast 25/10 with Jackson.

Their shared NFL experience brings national relevance to the MEAC, highlighting the conference’s growing relationship with professional football.

Michael Vick is prepping for his debut as a head football coach. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

HBCU conference steps into the limelight

The MEAC features six football-playing HBCU institutions. Its programs have produced generations of NFL athletes, civic leaders, and cultural icons. Commissioner Sonja Stills praised the move to Baltimore, calling it “a historic milestone” that showcases the MEAC’s “growing visibility, strength, and momentum.”

NFL leadership also supports the move. “Bringing MEAC Football Media Day to M&T Bank Stadium continues the longstanding NFL relationship with HBCUs,” said Troy Vincent, the NFL’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

A Showcase for the Season Ahead

Veteran ESPN personalities Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will host the event live on ESPN+. Coaches and players from all six MEAC football teams will be in attendance. They’ll share insights and expectations for the upcoming season, which kicks off August 23 with the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

LeSean McCoy’s presence adds star power to an event already full of tradition and promise. For fans of HBCU football and the Philadelphia Eagles alike, this year’s media day offers something special—a celebration of past greatness and a preview of what’s ahead.