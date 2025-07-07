HBCU cycling program has tremendous start

The Bowie State University Cycling Club has officially completed its first collegiate season — and what a debut it’s been for the HBCU program. In just a short time, the Bulldogs have gone from a brand-new team to a respected competitor, finishing in the top 10 of the Atlantic Conference of USA Cycling this past spring.

Building a HBCU Movement on Two Wheels

Under the dynamic leadership of Coach Sir-Colin Franklin, the club has built more than just a cycling team — it’s building a community. Starting with just two riders in their inaugural season, both women, the team powered its way to a 10th-place overall conference finish. Every single point Bowie State earned this season came from women cyclists, a milestone that speaks volumes about the club’s spirit, determination, and the bright future that lies ahead.

The club’s rise has been about more than racing. It’s about fostering school pride, personal fitness, and camaraderie among students and supporters alike. Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Clyde Doughty Jr. captured this perfectly when he emphasized, “This is not bicycling — this is cycling, which are two very different activities. Cycling is a disciplined sport that blends strategy, endurance, and skill, and Bowie State is creating a space where everyone can experience that in a supportive, welcoming environment.”

Thursday Rides for Everyone

One of the club’s most popular initiatives continues to be their weekly community rides. Every Thursday, the group meets at 5:30 p.m. in Parking Lot I, with wheels hitting the pavement at 6 p.m. They kick things off with a relaxed loop around campus before venturing on a scenic 22-mile ride through Bowie.

These rides are intentionally designed to be inclusive, with a steady Zone 2 training pace that prioritizes endurance, fun, and sticking together as a team. Whether you’re an experienced cyclist or just curious about the sport, these weekly rides offer a low-pressure way to get involved and be part of the growing cycling culture at Bowie State.

Looking Ahead

The 2025 collegiate season may have come to a close, but the momentum is only building. In a recent message from the club’s official social media, the team reflected on their journey:

“From humble beginnings to a top-ten conference finish in our inaugural season—@bsu_cycling_team is making waves! We’re grateful for the university, our community, and @usacycling for the support. Big thanks to @jafecycling for keeping our bikes race-ready and to @pushinwatts for making sure we looked good on the road. As the saying goes: look good, feel good, ride good — no matter the outcome!”

Coach Franklin’s innovative approach and the club’s commitment to growth are setting the stage for something special. The BSU Cycling Club is open to all students and supporters who want to ride, compete, or simply build community on two wheels.

As summer rolls on and eyes turn to the next collegiate cycling season, Bowie State has already proven they’re a force to watch. Their HBCU cycling journey is just beginning, and there’s plenty of road ahead.