Former NFL wide receivers going into Virginia Union Hall of Fame

Virginia Union University is set to honor a stellar group of HBCU athletes this fall as the newest inductees into the Thomas “Tricky Tom” Harris Athletic Hall of Fame. The 2025 Hall of Fame class will be enshrined on Friday, September 19, and features eight outstanding individuals alongside the legendary 1992 men’s basketball team. This year’s inductees reflect the depth and diversity of Panther excellence, spanning the NFL, CFL, NCAA championships, military service, and deep contributions to school spirit.

Malcolm Barnwell

A standout wide receiver at VUU, Barnwell went on to play five seasons in the NFL with the Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints, and Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders. His best professional season came in 1984 when he tallied 45 receptions for 851 yards and two touchdowns.

Carl Bland

Bland, a 1984 VUU graduate, also excelled as an NFL wide receiver with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. His football journey extended north, where he won a Grey Cup championship with the Calgary Stampeders in 1992. Today, Bland serves as a pastor and school administrator in St. Louis.

Valerie Briggs

For over two decades, Briggs was the heartbeat of the VUU cheerleaders, famously known as the Rah Rahs. A Richmond native and Virginia State alumna, Briggs has been a pillar of Panther spirit and leadership, shaping the culture of support for VUU Athletics.

Ashlé Freeman

One of the most electrifying players in VUU women’s basketball history, Freeman is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,758 career points from 2011 to 2015. A two-time All-CIAA selection, she still holds the school record for most steals in a single game with 12.

Brian Gurley

A multi-sport athlete, Gurley shined in football and track and field from 2009 to 2012. He was an NCAA Indoor All-American, a CIAA 60-meter dash champion, and a key member of the All-CIAA 4×100 relay team. In 2012, he was named Virginia Union’s Male Athlete of the Year.

Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo

Kilgo made his mark on the football field at VUU from 1985 to 1988 and has built a distinguished career in the U.S. Army, where he currently serves as Deputy Inspector General of the U.S. Army Inspector General Agency. His service and leadership span more than three decades.

Marvin and Janice Willingham

The Willinghams have been unwavering supporters of Panther Athletics. Marvin, a former VUU football player under Coach “Tricky Tom” Harris, credits both Harris and legendary administrator Henry Hucles for shaping his VUU experience. Together, Marvin and Janice have become fixtures in the VUU athletic community.

The 1992 Men’s Basketball Team: A Championship Legacy

The 1992 Virginia Union men’s basketball team holds a special place in Panther history. Coached by Hall of Famer Dave Robbins, the team captured both the CIAA championship and the NCAA Division II national title, finishing the season with an impressive 30-3 record.

This was the second of Robbins’ three national championships, and the 1992 squad remains one of the most celebrated teams ever to represent Virginia Union.

A Night of Celebration

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony on September 19 will be a moment to honor these extraordinary individuals and teams whose legacies continue to inspire the Panther community. Stay tuned for more details as Virginia Union prepares to celebrate its newest legends.