JCSU Football Sets Championship Tone in Brick x Brick Finale

The season finale of Brick x Brick: Spring Ball ’25 doesn’t just mark the end of another offseason grind—it cements the foundation of a culture shift three years in the making for Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) football. With their annual spring game canceled due to an incoming storm in the Charlotte area, the Golden Bulls still found a way to make their final lift and walkthrough resonate with the weight of the upcoming HBCU football season.

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Kevon Fly wasn’t about to let bad weather slow the momentum. Instead, he leaned into the moment, using it as a reminder that the road to greatness doesn’t stop for rain—or for anything, really. “The weight of spring is almost over,” he told his team. “But the grind never stops.”

That’s been the mantra since 2022, when Brick x Brick first began chronicling JCSU football’s uphill climb. What started as a story about an overlooked HBCU program fighting to find its footing has evolved into something bigger—a blueprint for what rebuilding looks like when there are no shortcuts, just sweat equity and belief.

From Humble Beginnings to a Culture Reborn

This spring season finale opens in a place often far removed from the spotlight: a weight room. Not just any weight room, though. Under Coach Fly’s leadership, the Golden Bulls have transitioned from a small, windowless training area inside the basketball gym to a state-of-the-art strength facility housed inside the newly renovated Student Achievement Center.

It’s symbolic. The infrastructure has changed, but more importantly, so has the mindset. “Where JCSU Football has rebuilt its culture one rep at a time,” the voiceover says. Every squat, sprint, and sweat-soaked hoodie has contributed to a cultural transformation in Charlotte that’s palpable on screen.

Even the team’s cool-down sessions—set to “old school” R&B slow jams—serve a purpose. They lighten the mood, yes, but they also reinforce a balance between discipline and family, grind, and gratitude. This isn’t just football; it’s a brotherhood with bigger dreams.

No Spring Game? No Problem.

When Mother Nature scrapped the spring showcase, the Golden Bulls responded with focus instead of frustration. Their final walkthrough became a moment of reflection—and redirection. Coach Maurice Flowers gathered the team as the rain came into Charlotte and reminded them just how far they’ve come since he arrived and how much farther they still need to go.

For the seniors, this was more than just the end of spring ball—it was the beginning of a legacy season. The 2025 campaign isn’t just about improvement; it’s about championships. The players know that anything less than a championship and/or D2 playoff run would feel like a letdown in the Queen City.

The Pressure is the Point

That kind of expectation might feel heavy elsewhere, but for JCSU football, it’s welcomed. It’s the natural result of building something sustainable—something real.

Coach Flowers and his staff aren’t just creating better athletes. They’re crafting better men. The kind who understand that building brick by brick means owning every detail, every lift, every missed assignment, and every comeback. That’s the HBCU way: resilience, resourcefulness, and relentless belief in what’s possible.

More Than a Series—It’s a Movement

Throughout the Spring Ball ’25 season, Brick x Brick has continued to spotlight what’s possible for HBCU football programs when the right leadership meets the right culture. And as the final credits roll on Spring Ball ’25, one thing is clear—JCSU isn’t interested in moral victories anymore.

They want rings. They want playoff banners. And they want to prove to everyone watching that the literal or figurative storm can’t stop what’s been built brick by brick in Charlotte, NC.