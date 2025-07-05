Jackson State coach headed to Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

Jackson State head men’s basketball coach Mo Williams is getting his flowers in a major way. The former NBA Champion and Jackson native will officially join the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

Williams made his mark early as a star at Murrah High School. He went on to play at the University of Alabama and built an impressive 13-year NBA career. Known for his smooth jumper and leadership, Williams reached the top in 2016. He helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win their first-ever NBA championship alongside LeBron James.

Now, he’s giving back to the game at Jackson State. Williams is building the Tigers and mentoring the next generation of hoopers.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced his induction in June. He will be honored alongside a standout class: legendary Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry, football greats Steve Freeman, Mike Justice, Dexter McCluster, Derrick Nix, coach Steve Rives, and Robbie Webb.

Tigers head coach @mowilliams will be inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on August 2



? | https://t.co/nbC6pE2XMO#TheeILove | #BleedTheeBlue pic.twitter.com/rLEm8ht6jN — Jackson State Men's Basketball (@GoJSUTigersMBB) June 23, 2025

The induction weekend is set for August 1-2, 2025. It will be a celebration of Mississippi’s rich sports history.

Last season, Williams led Jackson State to a 15-17 overall record and a 10-8 finish in SWAC play. The Tigers showed resilience, securing key conference wins and locking in a top-five seed heading into the SWAC Tournament. Although they fell short of a championship run, the team’s grit and growth throughout the season reflect Williams’ leadership. He’s laying a strong foundation and building momentum for the program’s future.

Mo Williams’ journey—from the streets of Jackson to NBA glory and now to the Hall of Fame—is a full-circle moment. His story is a powerful reminder of hard work, dedication, and community impact.